Wolves are still searching for their first win of the season, currently sitting rock bottom of the Premier League, having only earned one point so far in a handful of matches played.

Their one point came in a 1-1 draw to Nottingham Forest at the City Ground, and their run of games isn’t going to get any easier, with Gary O’Neil’s side set to face Liverpool next.

Wolves have conceded the joint highest number of goals after five games, conceding 14 goals, and have only scored five. O'Neil's men have given up on average 14.2 shots per game (the ninth worst in the division), and their defensive record will have to improve if they want to stay up.

Sadly, that is unlikely to improve after a blow to Yerson Mosquera.

Yerson Mosquera's injury blow

Wolves have confirmed Yerson Mosquera's injury is a serious one, after being stretched off in the second half of their 3-1 loss to Aston Villa at the weekend.

Phil Hayward, Wolves' head of high performance confirmed injuries to the medial collateral ligament (MCL) and the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

Mosquera is set to undergo surgery in the next two weeks and will face a long time on the sidelines, with Hayward saying it is unlikely the 23-year-old will feature again this season.

The Colombian defender started all five of their Premier League games this campaign, playing 442 minutes, and trying to replace him will be a tough task for O'Neil, especially as pressure is already building, with Wolves sitting bottom of the Premier League.

A potential Mosquera replacement

In order for Wolves to address this issue, one option would be to look at the free agents available with one potential option that of James Tomkins, once of West Ham and Crystal Palace.

However, it just so happens that an ex-Premier League defender, once dubbed as "world-class" by Jürgen Klopp, is available, in the shape of Joel Matip. He certainly represents a much more convincing option than Tomkins.

The 33-year-old made 201 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 11 goals, providing six assists, and totaling 16,190 minutes played. Matip could be the perfect option for Wolves, to add experience at the back, and replace Mosquera on a short-term basis this season.

Matip (23/24) vs Mosquera (24/25 so far) Stats (per 90 mins) Matip Mosquera Passes Attempted 69.2 49.0 Pass Completion % 89.0% 85.4% Progressive Carries 1.02 0.00 Progressive Passes 4.63 1.43 Passes into Final Third 3.06 3.27 Tackles 1.11 2.24 Blocks 1.76 2.65 Interceptions 1.19 2.04 Aerials Won 3.15 2.24 Stats taken from FBref

Matip would help to replace the towering Mosquera, who stands at 6 foot 2, and wins 2.24 aerials per 90. Matip stands at 6 foot 5, winning 3.15 aerials per 90, and adds a real physical presence, paired with a high understanding of the game, allowing him to be in the right place at the right time.

The 33-year-old would also add extra ball progression, via both carrying and passing. Having played in a top Liverpool side, the Cameroon centre-back is very composed on the ball and will look to break the lines, getting the ball into the feet of Wolves best players, and allowing them to shine.

Matip could be the perfect replacement for Mosquera, helping to solve their defensive issues, by adding extra experience at the back, leadership, and even a set piece threat with his colossal frame.