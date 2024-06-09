The Premier League is embroiled in a financially-charged and potentially ruinous situation. With ongoing monetary battles and growing concerns leaving a range of clubs - including Wolverhampton Wanderers - finding themselves threatened by PSR, with tensions boiling over.

The Old Gold might have expressed contempt toward VAR but Gary O'Neil will be delighted that his side are in a good position heading into the summer market. Pedro Neto is attracting interest from Manchester City and Newcastle United and is valued at £60m but there is no pressing concern to cash in on loads of players after last year's exodus.

Wolves Player Sales: Summer 2023 Player Sold to Price Matheus Nunes Manchester City £53m Ruben Neves Al Hilal £47m Nathan Collins Brentford £23m Conor Coady Leicester City £8.5m Raul Jimenez Fulham £5m Ryan Giles Luton Town £5m All sourced via BBC Sport

The Molineux outfit are not swimming in cash and will have to work astutely to enjoy a positive window, but there are some exciting deals potentially on the line, with Wolves among the clubs hoping to sign a coveted Premier League star.

Wolves could sign Premier League star

According to a report from Caught Offside earlier this week, Wolves are among the lost list of suitors hoping to sign Emile Smith Rowe from Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners don't want to part with their Hale End product, and neither does Smith Rowe. But the dynamic midfielder has been limited to just three starts over the past two seasons and will be allowed to leave if his £30m valuation is met.

Paying such a sum will be difficult for the Old Gold, however, who are hoping Mikel Arteta will entertain a loan offer, bolstered by the knowledge that the Spaniard hopes to retain the 23-year-old's services.

How Emile Smith Rowe could benefit Wolves

It's not that long ago that pundit Jamie Carragher was proclaiming Smith Rowe to be the "best player in the Premier League running with the ball", also hailing his "special" style - such is the technical quality of the three-cap England international.

But injuries have not been kind to the £40k-per-week talent, who has failed to enjoy a significant impact at the fast-rising Emirates despite his patent skill.

Still, Smith Rowe scored ten goals and added two assists from only 21 Premier League starts throughout the 2021/22 campaign, also completing 87% of his passes and succeeding with 60% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore.

His silky, almost gossamer movements are simply evidence of first-class attributes that could see him rekindled at Wolves, serving as the beating heart of O'Neil's fast-paced, counter-pressing system. It's no wonder that, despite this thorny period of Smith Rowe's career, he has been dubbed a "joy to watch" by Arteta.

Moreover, he could even convince the £60m-rated Matheus Cunha to stay in the West Midlands, with the Brazilian striker currently being courted by Manchester United, though, according to the Evening Standard, he has told Wolves he is happy at the club.

Still. Cunha has bloomed into one of the Premier League's most dangerous and all-including forwards, ranking among the top 10% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 14% for assists, the top 5% for progressive carries, the top 3% for successful take-ons and the top 17% for tackles per 90, as per FBref.

If, say, Neto is to leave in the weeks or months to come, it's imperative that Fosun work tirelessly to welcome an exciting replacement, one fuelled with the flair factor.

Smith Rowe could be that player, and he must be signed. Even if only as a loanee, it could prove to be a match made in heaven.