Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed a solid start to the 2023/24 campaign and Gary O'Neil can be pleased with the start to life he has had.

The Old Gold have won four of their 12 Premier League matches so far this season and have secured fantastic victories over Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur.

However, that has not stopped them from looking at possible signings to bolster their squad ahead of the second half of the season as they have been linked with a swoop for Norwich City forward Jonathan Rowe.

TEAMtalk named the club alongside Crystal Palace and Aston Villa as the Premier League clubs currently keeping tabs on the England U21 international ahead of the January transfer window.

The Canaries are said to be keen to keep hold of their star attacker and it remains to be seen how realistic a deal for the 20-year-old whiz is at this moment in time.

However, if O'Neil can raid his former club for Rowe then he could land a dream long-term heir to current Wolves star Hee-chan Hwang as a goalscoring left winger.

Hee-chan Hwang's season in numbers

The South Korea international has enjoyed a terrific start to the 2023/24 campaign and is proving himself to be a fantastic option for the head coach at the top end of the pitch.

Hwang, who only scored three goals in 27 Premier League matches last season, has racked up six goals in 12 top-flight appearances for the club so far, along with one goal in one EFL Cup outing.

His impressive attacking output from the flank has been a joy to watch so far and a welcome boost for Wolves, who only managed 31 goals in 38 league games last term.

However, it is always important to think ahead and Rowe, 20, could be the dream long-term heir to that position - currently held by Hwang, who turns 28 in January.

Jonathan Rowe's season in numbers

The 5 foot 8 sensation has burst onto the scene with Norwich this season and has showcased his potential as a winger who can regularly chip in with goals.

He has plundered seven goals and one assist in 16 Championship starts for the Canaries under David Wagner, having come up through their academy system.

The young gem has also managed one goal and one assist in two substitute appearances in the EFL Cup for his side, which means that the exciting forward has racked up eight goals and two assists in 16 starts in all competitions this season.

Rowe has averaged a direct goal contribution every 1.6 starts for the Yellows this term, which shows that he has the ability to make things happen in the final third on a regular basis.

Of course, he is yet to prove himself at Premier League level but his form for Norwich at such a young age highlights his potential and shows why the 20-year-old magician could be a fantastic long-term signing for Wolves.

The England U21 international, whose Three Lions boss Lee Carsley claimed is "in form" this season, could compete with and learn from Hwang before eventually taking over that position as his own further down the line.