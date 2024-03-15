Wolverhampton Wanderers have been incredible this season, climbing into the top half of the Premier League table with ten games to go.

Gary O'Neil's influence on the squad has seen plenty of development, with their latest 2-1 win over Fulham highlighting that.

Despite losing their two most productive forwards to injury, Matheus Cunha and Hwang Hee-chan, they continue to grind out results, which is extremely impressive.

However, that could change with two injuries occurring last weekend, which saw two key attackers be forced off early.

The latest news on Wolves' injury problems

In the first half of the clash against the Cottagers, Wolves lost Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to injury after just 11 minutes of play, which meant that the already weakened attack worsened.

The versatile French gem suffered a knee injury, and he is waiting to undergo a scan, which will confirm the extent of his setback, but his availability for the weekend's FA Cup clash with Coventry looks unlikely.

Pedro Neto is the other player who went off moments before half-time after pulling up with a hamstring injury, which he had already been dealing with prior to the game.

A quick burst of acceleration caused the injury, and it seems set that the Portuguese maestro will spend a period on the sidelines.

Therefore, O’Neil will be forced to look to the youth in his squad to step up in the absence of all of his key attackers, bar Pablo Sarabia.

The academy star who could benefit from Wolves' injuries

Nathan Fraser is a prime example that the boss isn’t afraid to chuck the youth players at the deep end, with the striker playing four times in the Premier League already, even starting against Fulham.

With a lack of options, there will be a spot for another young prospect in Tawanda Chirewa, who has the versatility to cover an attacking role as well as in midfield.

The 20-year-old has already had his first taste of Premier League football this season, as he came on as an 80th-minute substitute against Newcastle United recently.

The number 62 was only on the field for a brief cameo, but he certainly showed his quality and self-belief, completing 100% of his passes, having one shot, and completing one key pass.

However, it’s been in the academy where Chirewa has shown his ability to change the game in the final third, scoring four goals in six matches, and as you can see below, he’s been excellent when playing across a number of roles.

Chirewa's 23/24 Positions Played Position Games G/A Left wing 2 1 Right wing 1 0 Attacking midfield 1 2 Centre forward 1 0 Right midfield 2 1 Via Transfermarkt

When enduring an injury crisis, it’s vital that the squad has players who are capable of playing in multiple positions, and Chirewa can certainly do that. This is what may potentially give him the nod in the near future, especially when coming off the bench.

Although the “impressive” star - as he was dubbed by journalist Liam Keen - hasn’t been able to truly show his talent yet, the injuries could provide the perfect breakthrough he needs.

Based on the youngster's game against the Magpies, he deserves a chance to shine.