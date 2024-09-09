One of the areas in which Wolverhampton Wanderers have always had a particularly strong squad since they returned to the Premier League in 2018/19 is in midfield.

The Old Gold are currently littered with a few big names in the centre of the park, including Brazilian duo Joao Gomes and Andre, with the latter being a summer signing in 2024.

They have also had the likes of Matheus Nunes and Joao Moutinho play for the club since promotion, with the enterprising Portuguese pair having represented their national team numerous times.

However, perhaps their best midfielder since they returned to the top flight six years ago was another Portugal international, Ruben Neves.

Ruben Neves’ record at Wolves

The 27-year-old enjoyed six seasons at Molineux before making a move in the summer of 2023. He switched the Midlands for the Middle East, joining Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal in a deal worth around £47m.

Whilst the sale was far from Ideal for the Midlands club, they certainly made a healthy profit on the deal. The midfielder joined the club from Portuguese giants FC Porto for what was a then-record fee of £15.8m. Not only did they get years of quality service from the midfielder, but also made a healthy profit.

It was certainly a departure that rocked Molineux, given that Neves captained the Old Gold for a number of seasons. He was a pivotal figure for the club, making 253 appearances both domestically and in the Europa League in 2019/20. The 27-year-old could play everywhere in midfield, from a disciplined sitting number six to an enterprising number 10.

One thing that was synonymous with the former Porto midfielder’s time at the club was his ability to score wonder goals from range. In total, he scored nine goals from outside the box in the Premier League, as per FBref.

Neves' distance of PL goals for Wolves Area Number of goals Outside the box 9 Inside the 18-yard box 12 Inside the 6-yard box 0 Average distance of PL goals 17.5 yards Stats from FBRef

He is certainly a hard player to replace, and so far, the Old Gold have not found the person to fill such a big void.

However, there is one player in the academy who could be tasked with stepping into Neves’ boots, and that man is Luke Cundle.

Wolves' next Ruben Neves

22-year-old Cundle is a midfield prospect whom Wolves fans can certainly get excited about. He has made seven appearances for the Old Gold’s first team now and has had three Championship loans two with Swansea City and one at Plymouth Argyle.

Receiving such footballing education in the second tier can be crucial for a player; take Neves as a prime example. Whilst he was highly rated before his move to Molineux, his period in the Championship no doubt helped shape him into the player we see today.

In The Pipeline Football FanCast's In the Pipeline series uncovers the very best wonderkids in world football. Every club dreams of having the next Mbappe in their academy, don't they?

The similarities do not end there, however, with the 22-year-old also being a versatile player. Like the former Wolves skipper, Cundle can operate in a deeper role as a six, an advanced role as an eight or even further forward as a number 10.

He has a good goal involvement record to show for it, too. Across his three loan spells, 77 games in total, the young midfielder has scored ten times and has registered 12 assists, playing in three different roles in the centre of the park. He has also been known to get on the scoresheet for the Wolves academy sides.

The youngster’s future is not necessarily secure, and the Potters launched another attempt to sign him over the 2024 summer window. However, he has impressed Gary O’Neil, and there is every chance he will stay and fight for his place at Molineux.

Cundle was described as a “gifted” player by former Swans boss Russel Martin, who is now managing South Coast outfit Southampton. The 22-year-old could be the dream Neves replacement, and finally fill the boots of a player whose departure left such a void at Molineux.