Wolverhampton Wanderers could book their place in the last four of the FA Cup for the first time since the 2018/19 season with victory over Championship side, Coventry City later today, with Gary O'Neil's men no doubt desperate to secure a return to Wembley.

The Old Gold go into the meeting with Mark Robins' side in positive mood having won four of their last five games in all competitions, notably seeing off Brighton and Hove Albion in the previous round of the competition courtesy of a narrow 1-0 victory.

The Premier League outfit will no doubt be the firm favourites to continue their recent momentum with a victory this afternoon, although the club's mounting injury list has certainly provided O'Neil with an unwanted headache, with it yet to be seen just what enforced or tactical changes the Englishman will make to his side.

Wolves' FA Cup quarter-final starting XI vs Man Utd (2018/19) GK - John Ruddy RCB - Romain Saiss CB - Conor Coady LCB - Willy Boly RWB - Matt Doherty CM - Leander Dendoncker CM - Ruben Neves CM - Joao Moutinho LWB - Jonny ST - Raul Jimenez ST - Diogo Jota via BBC Sport

With the recent triumph over Fulham in the top flight having come at a cost, the former AFC Bournemouth boss will be scrambling around to find potential solutions, particularly in the attacking ranks, ensuring that it could well be a welcome chance for the club's emerging talent to prove their worth...

Wolves team news

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Friday, O'Neil was rather coy regarding the fitness of his charges, having opted against providing any injury updates despite the obvious intrigue as to who will be fit to feature today.

The club's latest 2-1 win over the Cottagers saw both Pedro Neto and Jean-Ricner Bellegarde forced off with injury early in the first half, with it yet to be seen if the pair will be able to make an immediate return to action at Molineux.

With Hwang Hee-chan also currently sidelined, the only fit senior attacker at O'Neil's disposal at present is experienced Spaniard, Pablo Sarabia, albeit with Wolves having been buoyed by the news that Matheus Cunha has returned to training this week.

Whether the Brazilian - who has been absent with a hamstring injury since the defeat to Brentford last month - will be ready to start or even come off the bench against Coventry is another matter, however, ensuring it could be a chance to unleash the likes of Leon Chiwome to bolster the attacking ranks.

Leon Chiwome's Wolves youth record

Rather than rushing Cunha - who has scored 11 goals this season across all fronts - back into the fray too swiftly, it may be wise for O'Neil to put his faith in the club's academy talents, having only recently handed promising striker Nathan Fraser his first senior start last weekend.

The 19-year-old marksman - who has been dubbed "incredibly hard working and honest" by his manager - acquitted himself well against Marco Silva's men having provided one key pass on the day, although O'Neil has admitted that he is coming back from injury and so it remains to be seen whether he will start again this afternoon.

To help aid the Republic of Ireland youth international, the Old Gold could support him in attack by promoting another teenage sensation in the form of Chiwome, with the 18-year-old having been named on the bench last time out.

Formerly on the books at AFC Wimbledon, the exciting striker made the move to the Midlands in the summer of 2022, having since scored six goals in just 12 games for the club's U18s, as well as netting a further three times in 15 U21 outings.

While not prolific - partly due to missing much of 2023 with injury - there is seemingly a real buzz surrounding Chiwome among those at Wolves, with head of UK academy recruitment, Harry Hooman, hailing his attributes after Chiwome signed his first professional contract last year:

"He’s the profile of the number nine we wanted to bring into the club and they’re not easy to come by. We feel he can do a little bit of everything – he’s got athleticism and pace to run in behind, he scores goals, can lead the line and is also good with his back to goal to bring others into play. His physical attributes really stood out when we watched him as well."

A player with a 'bit of everything', Chiwome could work nicely in tandem with Fraser to help ease the goalscoring burden, with the absences of the likes of Neto, Hwang, Bellegarde and even Cunha potentially opening the door to a first opportunity for the teen diamond.