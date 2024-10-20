Wolverhampton Wanderers will consider themselves extremely unfortunate to not at least get one point against Manchester City, after the Citezens scored in the 95th minute to steal all three points, winning the game 2-1.

Jorgen Strand Larsen gave Wolves the lead after just seven minutes, before Josko Gvardiol fired one in from outside the box, to make it 1-1 in the 33rd minute.

City then scored in the last minutes of the game, with John Stones scoring to secure all three points for the away side, as they remain second in the division.

Gary O'Neil's side have now lost six games in a row in all competitions, five of them being in the Premier League, and the manager could find himself in trouble, with Brighton up next, as Wolves sit rock bottom on one point.

Larsen's performance against Man City

The 24-year-old was the Wolves goalscorer, putting them 1-0 up after just seven minutes. Larsen has now made nine appearances for Wolves this season in all competitions, scoring three goals, and providing two assists.

Larsen scored with his only shot of the game, having just 19 touches, making 4/8 accurate passes (50%), losing all seven of his duels (ground and aerial), and losing possession seven times.

He took his goal well, arriving in the right place, at the right time, to tap it home. However, one of Wolves' other forwards was more impressive, despite only getting a 6/10 match rating from MolineuxNews.

Matheus Cunha's performance against Man City

Matheus Cunha only played 67 minutes, completing 1/2 successful dribbles, 1/1 crosses, 1/1 long balls, making one key pass, creating one big chance, and winning 4/8 of his ground duels.

The 25-year-old, who was described as "phenomenal" by Max Kilman in January this year, has made nine appearances for Wolves so far this season, scoring three goals in his 637 minutes played so far. This is coming off the back of an impressive 2023/24 campaign, where he made 36 appearances, scoring 14 goals, providing eight assists, and totaling 2,772 minutes played.

Cunha vs Larsen stats vs Manchester City Stats (per 90 mins) Cunha Larsen Goals 0 1 Assists 0 0 Touches 25 19 Shots 1 1 Dribble Attempts 1/2 0/0 Accurate Passes 10/11 4/8 Key Passes 1 0 Long Balls 1/1 0/2 Crosses 1/1 0/0 Ground Duels Won 4/8 0/2 Stats taken from Sofascore

It is important to note these players had different roles in the game, Larsen being 6ft 4, his job was to pin the City defenders, look to be a threat in the box, contest aerial duels, and be an outlet.

Cunha, on the other hand, is more involved in all round play, dropping in to help Wolves get out, carrying it forward, looking to create for himself and others, as well as putting in a shift defensively.

Perhaps the decision from O'Neil to take Cunha off after 67 minutes was the wrong one, as he was clearly putting himself about in midfield, winning a fair number of his duels, and then helping the team to get out whether that was with his carrying or passing qualities.