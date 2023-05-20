Wolverhampton Wanderers had to share the spoils at Molineux this afternoon in their Premier League clash with Everton and Julen Lopetegui will surely be slightly frustrated with the result.

Indeed, the Midlands club are comfortably safe in 13th heading into the final day of the season, however, a victory in front of the home support would have been the perfect way to end the difficult campaign on a high.

Lopetegui's side dominated throughout with 53% possession, more shots on target (5 v 4) and more accurate passes completed (349 v 286), as well as completing more clearances (29 v 5).

A goal from Hwang Hee-chan in the 34th minute put Wolves comfortably in front against their relegation-threatened opponents, and that opening goal saw them comfortably until the dying seconds of the game.

It was an equalising strike from Everton defender Yerry Mina in the ninth minute of added time that crushed Wolves' chances of taking all three points and will surely be leaving the squad, manager and supporters feeling hard done by, despite having nothing to play for at this point.

Whilst the majority of the home side put in the hard work needed to hold off the Toffees' attacking threat, some players appeared to already be on the beach, with Daniel Podence failing to make his presence known.

How did Daniel Podence get on vs Everton?

Despite being the joint top goalscorer in the Wolves squad this season with six goals tallied up so far, Podence's moments of magic have been few and far between over the campaign.

Over his 70-minute performance, the £60k-per-week dud - dubbed "sloppy" by journalist Liam Keen - had fewer touches than goalkeeper Daniel Bentley (24 v 52), completed just 12 accurate passes and delivered three shots off target, proving that the Portugal international not only failed to get stuck into the game, but missed golden opportunities to finish his chances.

This lack of consistency in front of goal has been one of the biggest problems that has contributed to Wolves' brush with the relegation battle this season, with no other Premier League team scoring fewer goals (31) so far.

Podence, in particular, has missed three big chances with just a 14% conversion rate on his shots on goal over 32 top-flight appearances - something he must significantly improve if he wants to continue to be in the manager's plans next season.

With that being said, Lopetegui must go into the summer with a clear recruitment plan in mind when it comes to improving the attacking presence and quality in the final third. Otherwise, the club could find themselves in a much more unstable situation this time next year.