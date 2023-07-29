Highlights

Wolverhampton Wanderers electing to sell Daniel Podence this summer would be a 'big risk' to take at Molineux this summer, according to transfer insider Dean Jones.

Is Daniel Podence leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers?

According to The Daily Mail, Wolves are expected to sell Podence this summer as he hasn't travelled to their pre-season training camp in Portugal and will instead train at their Compton Park complex.

The Portugal international is out of contract in 2024 and could be joined by teammate Ryan Giles, who is in talks over a £5 million move to Premier League newcomers Luton Town.

Last term, the £60k-a-week ace made 37 appearances for Wolves in all competitions, registering six goals and one assist in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

As per Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepulveda via Sports Mole, Real Betis have made inroads to try and offer Podence an escape route from Molineux this window over a deal that would see the 27-year-old join the La Liga outfit for a fee of between £7-10 million.

Podence was charged with spitting at Nottingham Forest striker Brennan Johnson in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League between both sides in April, though he was eventually cleared of any wrongdoing due to insufficient evidence, as per BBC Sport.

Nevertheless, it looks like it may be time for Podence and Wolves to go their separate ways if recent reports are anything to go by in regard to his future at the West Midlands outfit.

Speaking to Football FanCast, transfer insider Jones thinks that Wolves would be taking a 'big risk' by selling Podence this summer.

Jones told FFC: "I just think they've got to be a bit careful about how many of the team they are willing to actually lose right now. They've lost a lot of players already, especially experienced ones that have been around the place. Personally, I think Daniel Podence is great, I've always been an admirer of his. I think that his style of football is really exciting. But they are open, as I'm told, to selling him and I just feel like it's a big risk, the turnover of this squad is huge right now and I know a lot of that was necessary."

What now for Wolverhampton Wanderers?

Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui has made two signings this window in the form of Republic of Ireland defender Matt Doherty and experienced goalkeeper Tom King on a free transfer, with more expected to follow in the coming weeks, as per Transfermarkt.

In conversation with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones revealed that former Chelsea star Joao Felix has been linked with Wolves; however, he indicated that the Old Gold would need a 'huge level of investment to be able to pull off an ambitious move to land the Portugal international.

The West Midlands-based outfit are locked in talks with West Ham United to sign left-back Aaron Cresswell in a deal that could be worth in the region of £5 million, according to The Athletic.

Over the next few weeks, it wouldn't be a surprise to see a few arrivals at Molineux, especially if they were to lose someone of Podence's calibre.