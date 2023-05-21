Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to a forward ahead of the summer transfer window, as Julen Lopetegui bids to get his side firing.

Wolves are the joint-lowest scoring side in the Premier League this campaign, bagging 31 goals in 37 games in a testing term for the Midlands club.

As the summer transfer window beckons, the Spaniard will be aiming to get his team scoring again, as well as balancing expected departures with exciting incomings ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Ahead of the window, a familiar target from last summer, Dario Osoroi, has re-emerged as a potential arrival at Molineux.

What’s the latest on Dario Osorio to Wolves?

Wolves attempted to sign Chilean teenager Dario Osorio in the summer of 2022, however, the youngster remained in South America to continue his development, as per En Cancha.

Fast-forward to this year, and fellow Chilean news outlet La Tercera have reported that the 19-year-old is “still being targeted” by the Midlands outfit.

The Premier League side aren’t the only ones interested in the young forward, with Serie A giants AC Milan chasing his talent.

Who is Dario Osorio?

At just 19-years-old, the winger has attracted valuable interest from Europe while playing in Chile’s Primera Division for Club Universidad de Chile.

The youngster first attracted interest last season, due to his breakthrough in the 2021/22 campaign in which he scored seven goals in 27 senior appearances.

Playing predominantly as a right-winger, the forward is versatile in his positioning in attack, featuring on the opposing flank as well as at a centre-forward in his budding career.

Despite not scoring yet this campaign, the youngster is considered one of the league’s most promising players, as echoed by Chief Scout at Velez Club de Futbol, Lee Scott, who was full of praise for the star.

The expert in talent ID described the teen as having “elements” within his game likened to Arjen Robben, adding that he will “make the jump” to one of Europe’s top five leagues.

Wolves have a squad full of exciting talent, and the potential arrival of the "flamboyant" Osorio - as dubbed by scout Jacek Kulig - could only further that. Introducing a hungry young talent is always a positive prospect, especially for those around the squad to challenge and compete with.

Lopetegui’s current forward option in the Chilean’s rivalled position is Pedro Neto, who despite being a “superstar” as described by Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports, has been inconsistent in performance this season, scoring just once.

The introduction of the 19-year-old could ignite a spark in both players to compete for a starting spot in the Spaniard’s set-up, with both boasting similar qualities, competition could only enhance their respective form.

It’s been a stagnant campaign for goals at Molineux, with the Old Gold having netted only 31 in 37 league outings, so introducing attacking reinforcements is essential this summer to improve this area ahead of Lopetegui’s first full season in charge.

There’s little to doubt the talent that Wolves could integrate into their side in Osorio, however only time will tell if the deal will get over the line, with AC Milan also showing interest.