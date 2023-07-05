Wolverhampton Wanderers may revisit a target from the past, as Chilean winger Daniel Osorio could become available this summer.

The teenager was linked to Wolves during last summer’s window, with Sport Witness relaying news that suggested the teenager was all but a player at Molineux.

Fast forward to this transfer window, and the 19-year-old is once again circulating in news regarding the Midlands club, with the Express and Star linking the teen with a move back in May.

The saga doesn’t quite end there, with Molineux News relaying reports from Chile that the youngster is likely to be sold this summer, due to a dip in form at Universidad de Chile.

With a reported price tag of £7.5m and West Ham United also circling the winger, it could be now or never to finally bring the Chilean to Molineux.

What could Dario Osorio offer to Wolves?

Having sold Nathan Collins to Brentford and Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal, Wolves will be eyeing signings to balance the departure and arrival ratio, with Joao Moutinho, Diego Costa and Adama Traore departing at the expiration of their contracts.

In Traore's departure, Julen Lopetegui will lose some firepower in his attack, with the Spaniard averaging in the top 5% of wingers in the Premier League last season in terms of successful take-ons, averaging 2.95 per 90, via FBref.

Despite being a threat 1v1, Traore has lacked in the final third in situations where ultimately Wolves were crying out for him to deliver.

The Old Gold ended the campaign scoring just 31 goals in 38 games, cementing themselves as the league’s lowest-scorers.

In a total of 157 appearances in the Premier League for Wolves, the Spaniard netted just ten goals, via Transfermarkt, highlighting that his threat can indeed be replenished on the flank following his exit.

Lopetegui could find himself with an adequate heir to the former Barcelona man in Osorio, who shone last season in Chile.

Hailed as a “talent” by U23 scout Antonio Mango, Osorio has shown glimpses of the player he could be, hence interest from the English top tier.

Last campaign in the Primera Division, the "flamboyant" teenager - as dubbed by scout Jacek Kulig - scored seven goals in just 16 starts for Universidad de Chile, deployed as a left-footed right-winger.

The youngster's energy in the final third is something that Lopetegui could benefit greatly from, as well as signifying that he could add more in front of goal than the player he could replace in Traore.

While his seven goals were impressive for a player of just 18 at the time, the Hijuelas-born gem acted as a live wire whenever in possession, as supported by his numbers.

As per Sofascore, the teenager averaged one successful dribble per game, as well as 1.4 shots, despite averaging just 58 minutes per game.

Another element that the Chilean could bring to Lopetegui’s attack in addition to his threat on the ball, is his distribution and eye for a creative pass, as highlighted through his average of 1.1 key passes per game last season, with Traore averaging 0.7 this term.

With West Ham also circling the teenager, Wolves must act fast if they are to finally end the saga between Osorio and Molineux.