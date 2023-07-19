Wolverhampton Wanderers are "in talks" with West Ham United over their leftback Aaron Cresswell, with the deal described as a "goer", according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

Is Aaron Cresswell joining Wolverhampton Wanderers?

It hasn't quite been the transfer window that fans of the Old Gold would have been hoping for this year.

The club are yet to make a major signing, with the only significant business at all being the sale of first-team players, none bigger than club captain and talisman Ruben Neves, who was sold for £47m last month.

The lack of spending stems from the club's concern over their ability to remain within the Premier League's profit and loss regulations after years of splashing the cash for little in return.

The regulations are clear that a club in the top flight cannot lose more than £105m over three years, with the punishment for doing so ranging from simple fines to points deductions.

According to The Athletic, Wolves aren't currently expected to breach the regulations, but if they repeat last summer's £100m spend, they would easily cross the line.

So, this summer, the West Midlands side will likely be spending much less on transfers, and the latest player linked to the club fits that bill, West Ham's Cresswell.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolves are keen to bring the player to Molineux, and the Hammers would be willing to let their man leave for as little as £2.5m.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth explained the situation live on Sky Sports News (via Football Daily), saying:

"They're also in talks, we're told, with West Ham United over their leftback Aaron Cresswell. He's entered the final year of his contract, he made 24 starts in the Premier League last season. But he wasn't in the starting eleven, and he was an unused substitute for the Europa Conference League final victory against Fiorentina last month.

"That one could be a goer because the talks are ongoing between the two clubs over Cresswell."

Did Aaron Cresswell have a good season last year?

It was a good season for the 33-year-old last year, as despite being an unused substitute for the Europa Conference League final, he was given plenty of game time during the Premier League campaign, starting 24 matches and coming off the bench on four other occasions.

According to WhoScored, he averaged a respectable rating of 6.61 across his 28 appearances, created one assist for his team and maintained a passing accuracy of 81.4%.

His underlying numbers, while nothing spectacular, demonstrate that, even at his age, he can perform at a high level.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, he sits in the top 11% for progressive passes, the top 15% for shot-creating actions, the top 20% for expected assists, and the top 29% for attempted passes, all per 90.

One man who is certainly a fan of the Liverpool-born defender is former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson who, when speaking to Football Insider, said:

"Cresswell is an amazing player. Consistency is the word with him. You know what you are going to get week in, week out. He never lets the team down.

"It is just unfortunate for him that England have got so much strength in that position with the likes of Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell.

"He has been the unsung hero at West Ham over the past couple of seasons."

While he definitely wouldn't be a flash or glitzy signing for the Old Gold, he would undoubtedly be a massive asset to the squad if the fee is only £2.5m; that seems like an excellent deal for a team unable to spend big this summer.