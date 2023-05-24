Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed a steady renaissance under Julen Lopetegui and have guaranteed their Premier League safety heading into next term.

A combination of defensive solidity, maximizing their potential at home and the poor form of sides around them have managed to see the Old Gold rise to 13th in the table and they could still finish as high as 12th come the close of play.

Heading into the summer, Lopetegui will have plenty of work to get his teeth into regarding incomings and outgoings. Several Wolves stars face uncertain futures at the club due to their contracts expiring, including Adama Traore and Joao Moutinho.

Another player that may depart Molineux in the off-season is experienced striker Diego Costa, who's £50k-a-week terms are also set to run out shortly.

What's the latest news involving Diego Costa and what has he brought to the table?

As per The Daily Mail, Wolves are contemplating offering Costa a one-year extension to his deal, with his boss Lopetegui said to have been 'impressed' by his presence on and off the pitch.

The report states that the former Spain international has become a 'hugely important figure' at Molineux and Lopetegui believes he has been a key reason behind their improved performances in the second half of this term.

Wolves have undergone something of a transition this campaign and have already lost plenty of behind the scenes leadership in the form of defender Conor Coady, who joined Everton on a loan-to-buy basis last summer and the Toffees have an option to make his deal permanent for £4.5 million, as per Football Insider.

Costa embodies similar leadership qualities and always brings the fight to the battle and has previously been labelled as a "warrior" by his former coach Antonio Conte.

In 2022/23, the Lagarto-born veteran has made 25 appearances for Wolves in all competitions this term, registering one goal in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored notes that Costa has also won 1.3 aerial duels per match in the Premier League, helping his side to get up the pitch and providing a handy presence for defenders to deal with.

As per The Guardian, Lopetegui praised Costa's work rate since joining the club on a free transfer last year following their 2-0 victory over Brentford in April, stating: “He has a big heart. He is a very competitive player, in the bad moments he continued working because he has his spirit. You can’t buy this spirit. That’s why he’s made the career he’s had. We are happy for him, he has to continue working. He has made a very good match and when he came here, he came with the intention to help the team, the club and the coach."

Costa may be a throwback of a striker in comparison to modern-day forwards. However, his determination has never been called into question. As per FBRef, Costa ranks in the top 12% of forwards across Europe's top five divisions for clearances completed over the last 365 days, having managed 1.23 per 90 minutes.

His statistics may not be overwhelmingly good, though he must be leading by example on the field and in the dressing room if he is spoken about so highly by Lopetegui.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Dean Jones doesn't think that Costa will sign a contract extension if he isn't guaranteed to play regularly.

Jones told FFC: "I think Wolves have to prioritise exactly what they want over the summer, because Lopetegui is only going to have a certain amount of money to spend and it seems he's already slightly concerned about the limits that might be put on him for that. So I can't see Costa getting the contract that he would normally want if he's only going to have limited play time."

Given Wolves' financial problems that has put Lopetegui's position 'in doubt' according to Spanish football expert Guillem Balague, as per BBC Sport, the Old Gold may not be able to enjoy a flurry of transfer activity this summer as they rebuild for next term.

In that case, it may be wise to keep hold of Costa, who is also fluent in Portuguese and has found himself at home in the dressing room for another season to avoid losing his experience for free.