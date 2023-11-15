Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed an impressive run of form in the Premier League and are already nine points clear of the relegation zone after 12 matches.

The Old Gold have only lost one of their last seven top-flight matches under Gary O'Neil and have secured impressive wins against Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur, both by a scoreline of 2-1, during that period.

It has been a solid start to the campaign for the club, with four wins in 12 league outings, as they have scored 16 times - more than nine other sides.

This has come after Wolves ended the 2022/23 campaign with a measly 31 goals in their 38 Premier League games, which was the lowest tally in the entire division.

Wolves' last seven Premier League results (via Sofascore) Opponent Result Luton 1-1 draw Man City 2-1 win Aston Villa 1-1 draw Bournemouth 2-1 win Newcastle 2-2 draw Sheffield United 2-1 loss Tottenham 2-1 win

However, their current form and goalscoring success does not seem to have put O'Neil off looking at possible recruits to bolster his attack in the January transfer window, as the English tactician has been linked with Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe.

Wolves transfer news - Jonathan Rowe

A recent report from TEAMtalk revealed that Wolves are one of a number of clubs showing an interest in signing the talented Championship starlet in 2024.

The outlet has claimed that the Old Gold are prepared to join the race to secure his signature alongside a host of other Premier League teams.

Brentford, Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, Aston Villa, and Burnley are all also said to be keeping tabs on the 20-year-old forward ahead of a possible swoop for his services.

It is stated that Norwich want to keep hold of the winger ahead of the second half of the season as he is a crucial player for David Wagner, but they will need to bat away approaches from top-flight clubs in order to do.

His current contract is due to expire at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, however, the Canaries have an option to extend it by a further 12 months. The Yellows are also said to be hoping to tie him down to a further extension in order to secure his long-term future at Carrow Road.

However, TEAMtalk did not mention how open to putting pen to paper on a new deal Rowe is or whether or not the forward would be keen to jump ship to sign for Wolves, or another Premier League side, in January.

If the club can secure a deal for the exciting young dynamo, though, then they could land their next version of Diogo Jota for O'Neil by snapping up a goalscoring left-sided attacker.

Diogo Jota's Wolves career in numbers

The terrific ace initially joined on loan from Atletico Madrid for the 2017/18 Championship campaign and hit the ground running in English football.

He played a key role in promotion to the Premier League under Nuno Espirito Santo with a return of 17 goals and five assists in 44 appearances that term.

Diogo ended the season with at least five more goals than any of his teammates and was unfortunate not to have registered more than five assists. The impressive gem created a whopping 13 'big chances' but his fellow attackers were not able to make the most of those opportunities.

This led to a permanent transfer to Molineux for a reported fee of €14m (£12m) and the Portugal international went on to prove his worth at Premier League level.

Across two top-flight seasons with the club, Diogo racked up 16 goals and six assists in 67 matches as he showcased his ability to find the back of the net at the top table of English football.

The ex-Atletico Madrid dynamo also made his mark in Europe with an excellent return of nine goals and five assists in 14 matches - across qualifying matches and regular Europa League appearances.

In total, Diogo scored 44 goals and provided 19 assists in 131 outings for the club in all competitions - an average of one goal every 2.98 games throughout his time with Wolves.

Rowe's form for Norwich suggests that the potential is there for him to come in and make a similar impact, as another player who predominantly plays on the left flank but can also be deployed centrally or on the right.

Rowe's season in numbers

The 20-year-old whiz has enjoyed a breakthrough season with the Canaries at Championship level and has showcased his potential as a goalscoring from a wide position.

He has established himself as a regular starter for the Norfolk-based side and contributed with seven goals and one assist in 16 league appearances, along with one goal and one assist in two EFL Cup matches.

In fact, Rowe currently ranks within the top 9% of his positional peers in the Championship for non-penalty goals (0.53) per 90, which illustrates how impressive his contributions have been.

The 5 foot 8 magician has also scored one goal in two England U21 outings this term, having been called up by his country after a phenomenal start to the campaign.

His goalscoring form for Norwich at first-team level, which has been described as "scintillating" by pundit Carlton Palmer, should not be a huge surprise as his performances in the academy showcased his knack for finding the back of the net on a regular basis.

Rowe scored 12 goals in 31 U18 appearances for the Canaries before being promoted to their U21 set-up, where the talented ace smashed in 11 goals - alongside seven assists - in 31 matches.

The Norwich star has scored eight goals in 18 first-team matches for his club this season, which is an impressive return of one strike every 2.25 outings on average.

These statistics show that, like Diogo Jota was for Wolves, Rowe is a goalscoring left winger whom Norwich can rely upon to find the back of the net with relative consistency.

He is yet to prove himself at Premier League level, with one assist in 13 appearances earlier in his career, but his form this term suggests that the potential is there for him to make the step up, which is why O'Neil could secure Wolves' next huge goal threat on the left flank by swooping to sign the gem.