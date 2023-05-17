Wolverhampton Wanderers have undergone a season of change in the 2022/23 campaign, ending with the club being safe for another year in the Premier League.

There were doubts whether Wolves would remain in the top division at the beginning of the term, as Bruno Lage was dismissed with the club stuck in an abysmal run of form and looming towards the drop zone.

Things look to be on the up under Julen Lopetegui, who revived the Midlands side in November, however, the squad has struggled for goals and is tarnished as being the league’s lowest scorers.

With the summer breaks comes time for reflection, and over the years Molineux has hosted some bright talent, including a fair share of goal-getters both past and present.

Over the years, some bad business has plagued the club, most notably the selling of Pedro Goncalves, who has scored 20 goals in all competitions this season, just ten fewer than the entire Wolves squad in the Premier League.

It’s not all been bad business wise in terms of outgoings at Molineux, with one name leaving for big money at a time that suited both parties and have prevailed to be a strong deal.

Why did Diogo Jota leave Wolves?

Diogo Jota’s exit came by surprise, especially with it being a £45m move to the Premier League champions at the time, Liverpool.

Despite being an integral member of Nuno Santo’s squad in years prior, the "phenomenal" forward - as dubbed by Conor Coady - had fallen down the pecking order in the Midlands due to absent form, finding himself out of the starting XI.

The Portuguese international’s future at Wolves became more in doubt as the signing of Fabio Silva came at a time that would’ve made him further than third choice as the club’s starting forward.

How much is Diogo Jota worth now?

At 23 years old, Jota became Liverpool’s most expensive forward in the club’s history - at the time of signing - and given his status at Molineux, Wolves couldn’t deny the price offered for the attacker.

The departure of the Porto-born player made way for Daniel Podence to make an impression on the squad, with the current Wolves player out-scoring the Liverpool man in the Premier League this season - scoring six to Jota’s five.

When Jota’s future was in doubt, the club found a way to complete a multi-million-pound deal. It has benefitted the club hugely from a financial standpoint, with the deal being paid in instalments, coming at an advantage at a time when COVID-19 threatened teams.

Jota is now worth £52m according to CIES Football Observatory, seeing his value rise by just £7m in three years, showing that Wolves got the better end of the deal for a player that has been one in rotation in Liverpool’s set up.

The club have been criticised for some outgoings over the years, however selling a former star at a time of low form and morale for big money was a success story for all involved.