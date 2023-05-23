Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly looking ahead to the summer transfer window, as just one game remains of the Premier League 2022/23 campaign.

This season has been one of many ups and downs for Wolves, who looked deflated and in poor form leading up to the dismissal of Bruno Lage.

Molineux found its saviour in Julen Lopetegui, who has transformed the side and will get the chance to mould his squad during the summer break after inheriting Lage’s team back in November.

The Spaniard will have a number of areas he wishes to strengthen this summer, with the latest link being one that could add some needed competition to the defence.

What’s the latest on Dodo to Wolves?

According to Brazilian outlet Torcedores - via Sport Witness - Fiorentina are looking for replacement options at right-back, with their current option Dodo attracting Premier League interest.

The report states that the 24-year-old is wanted by Wolves, but they will have to be aware of further interest from Newcastle United.

The Brazilian is valued at £13.5m as per Football Transfers, but the club can be expected to ask for more due to his contract running until 2027.

What could Dodo bring to Wolves?

Likened to Premier League ace Oleksandr Zinchenko by FBref, the Serie A right-back could provide some worthy competition to Lopetegui’s side.

Current right-back Nelson Semedo has been hot and cold since signing in 2020 from Barcelona, notably being dubbed a "liability" by Tim Spiers. However, a rival for a first-team spot could spur the Portuguese ace to higher performances.

The 24-year-old has averaged a Sofascore match rating of 6.73 in Serie A this season, making 31 appearances and contributing to six clean sheets in defence.

As per FBref, the Taubate-born defender ranks highly in comparison to others in his position in Europe this season, particularly through his attacking attributes, averaging 5.57 progressive passes per 90, showcasing his ability to transition the ball forward as he sits in the top 12% on the continent in that area.

In comparison to Semedo, the £32k-per-week star is more impressive in this area, with the 29-year-old Wolves defender registering 3.72 per 90, as per FBref.

A similar pattern arises in some aspects of defence also, with the Fiorentina man winning an average of 57% of his total duels this season in Serie A, with the Portuguese winning 49% in the Premier League - as per Sofascore.

As every club in the Premier League is aware, having depth in a squad is essential in order to compete for silverware and more advanced finishes in the table.

While Semedo is a strong option for Wolves to lead their wide-area defence with, it’s important to introduce healthy competition to raise individual performance and rotate without depleting in a strenuous schedule.

A further introduction to right-back would be progressive for Lopetegui’s side, only time will tell if the Brazilian arrives at Molineux this summer.