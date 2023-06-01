Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking ahead to the summer transfer window, with a Brazilian full-back linked in the bid to improve Julen Lopetegui’s defence.

Despite being linked with a host of players, the dominant narrative of Wolves’ expected transfer activity is the pressures surrounding issues of FFP.

It’s expected that Lopetegui will be forced to recruit on a budget this summer, as the difficulties of the Premier League season begin to spill into the break.

What’s the latest on Dodo to Wolves?

As reported by Torcedores, relayed by Sport Witness last week, Wolves are in the picture to sign Fiorentina ace Dodo this summer.

There has since been an update regarding the player’s availability, with his club placing a price tag between €30m and €35m (£26m - £30m) on the defender.

Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb relayed the update of the Brazilian’s price tag with reference to Juventus’ interest in the defender.

What could Dodo bring to Wolves?

While Wolves are expected to face financial shortages this summer, the club are also expected to make a number of sales, which could still allow signings to happen.

One player that has been linked with a move away from the club is Rayan Ait-Nouri, who was rumoured to be “ready to leave” Molineux in December.

The Algerian’s potential departure could assist in freeing up finances and leave a vacancy in defence that could be perfectly filled with Dodo, who despite predominantly being a right-back has featured on the left-hand side in his career before.

According to TuttoMercatoWeb’s report, the Brazilian is 'one of the best' defenders on the flanks in Serie A, making him a worthy investment should Wolves have the ability to spend.

While the full-back’s defensive abilities are praised, the 24-year-old is extremely competent going forward, in qualities that are required to be a recognised full-back in the English game.

As per FBref, Dodo betters Ait-Nouri in a range of attributes going forward from defence, averaging 2.83 progressive carries to the 21-year-old’s 2.51 per 90, showing his strength on the ball and going forward.

A similar pattern is evident in the duo’s impact on goal, most obviously through the Serie A defender’s four goal contributions (one goal and three assists) this season to the Wolves defenders’ single goal.

As highlighted by FBref, the Molineux target averages 2.55 shot-creating actions per 90 in comparison to Ait-Nouri’s 1.92, showcasing his desire to get amongst the goals whether it be through assisting or scoring.

The future of the “sublime” Wolves defender, as praised by analyst Jack Fawcett, remains in doubt, however, the club may not need to fret over his departure should they capture the signing of Dodo.

There is little doubt that the Brazilian wouldn’t fit smoothly into Lopetegui’s plans in the Algerian’s expected absence, however with Italian giants Juventus also eyeing the star, Wolves will need to act quickly.