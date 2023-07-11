Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Manchester United outsider Donny van de Beek, as Julen Lopetegui bids to replenish his midfield this summer.

The Spaniard has raised close to £80m in sales already this window, and could now turn his attention to hiring additions to rebuild the squad to his liking.

Could Wolves sign Donny van de Beek?

As reported by 90min, Wolves were named as one of the clubs eyeing a summer move for the Dutchman, who has failed to make an impact at Old Trafford.

Van de Beek signed for United in 2020 for a fee in the region of £39m, however after three years of inconsistent game time and an insufficient loan spell, the former Ajax prodigy is now valued at just €13.3m (£11m), via FootballTransfers.

Contracted to the Red Devil’s until 2025 with the option of an additional year, it’s expected that the 26-year-old will endeavour on a new challenge this summer to avoid another season away from action.

Where could Donny van de Beek fit in at Wolves?

The past three years have been tough for the Nijkerkerveen-born gem, who left Ajax as one of the club’s most promising stars.

In three seasons, Van de Beek has made just 34 Premier League appearances for United, scoring two goals and recording one assist in a deeply disappointing period for the player.

Last January, the Dutchman was deployed on a half-season loan to Everton, in which he made just seven appearances for the Blues to mark another dull spell in the Premier League.

The start of 2023 was far from a fresh start for the United gem, who suffered a knee injury in January leaving him sidelined for a total of 38 games.

At 26, there’s plenty for the 19-capped Netherlands international, who could prove to be a perfect addition for Lopetegui’s side in transition at Molineux.

While the disconnect between United and Van de Beek is a mystery, the talent he possesses is not questionable, after a phenomenal rise to stardom at Ajax.

Once hailed as “sensational” by scout Antonio Mango, the midfielder could be revolutionary under Lopetegui, with the hope that he could reinstall the form he once displayed in the Netherlands.

In his final Eredivisie campaign in 2019/20, Van de Beek contributed to 13 goals in 23 appearances, scoring eight goals and registering five assists.

The Dutchman’s form that term was nothing out of the ordinary, with him contributing 19 goals and assists in 2018/19 and 17 goals and assists the season prior in Eredivisie for Ajax, via Sofascore.

A pivotal figure in midfield, Lopetegui could build the future of his squad from the middle of the park with two figures to take the reins from the departing Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho.

Signed from Flamengo in January, Joao Gomes could play a vital role in the Spaniard’s plans next season at Molineux, with the talent there to create an inspired duo.

A master in defensive play in the engine room, the Brazilian averaged a monstrous 4.00 tackles per 90 in his introduction to the Premier League last term, with attributes that could fuse to create the perfect pivot with the Dutchman.

Averaging 2.0 tackles per game in his final season in Eredivisie, Van de Beek is a balanced midfielder, however, could hand Wolves a more attacking side than Gomes, as highlighted by his average of 1.8 key passes per game that year.

In signing the United dud, Lopetegui could add class and competency to his midfield, in a renovation that could benefit Molineux for years to come.