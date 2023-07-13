Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly eyeing a move for want-away Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek.

Old Gold boss Julen Lopetegui will look to bring in players to bolster his side this summer, after successfully conducting the sale of a number of names amounting to almost £80m.

After letting a host of talent depart to both sales and contract expirations, the Spaniard could pull off a masterclass by signing the once-adored Ajax man.

How much is Donny van de Beek worth?

With an expected transfer value high of €55m (£47m) at the point of signing for United, the Dutchman’s value has dropped significantly to just €13.3m (£11.3m), via FootballTransfers.

The 26-year-old maestro’s drop in value could come as a plus for Lopetegui, with 90min reporting earlier this week that Wolves are one of the potential escape routes out of Old Trafford for Van de Beek.

It’s claimed that the midfielder is ‘exploring options’ in the bid to leave Erik ten Hag’s side this summer.

Could Wolves sign Donny van de Beek?

Named as one of the potential suitors for the former Ajax star to fix his career with, the Midlands club could strike gold in securing the Dutchman’s talents this transfer window.

Despite missing a chunk of football in his prime years, the United stranger could reignite his past form at Molineux being only 26, there are plenty of years to explore yet in his career.

The £140k-per-week dynamo was a shining star in the Eredivisie, being a controlled and intelligent midfielder in the set up at Ajax, seeing him hailed as “magnificent” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Making the move to England has been cruel so far for the Nijkerkerveen-born gem, where he has been starved of game time in Manchester, which has subsequently tarnished the form he arrived with under his belt.

In three seasons at United, the 26-year-old has made just 34 Premier League appearances, scoring two goals and registering one assist in that time, via Transfermarkt.

A failed loan at Everton amounted to just seven additional appearances in the league, making for a painful stay so far for the player.

Things are not all bad however, with a move away this summer potentially signifying the chance to shine in England, with the individual certainly having the capacity to be a top midfielder in the league.

After bidding farewell to captain Ruben Neves already this window, Lopetegui must find cover to replace the departed star, and Van de Beek could arise to be the perfect candidate to lead by example in the midfield at Molineux.

Based on his numbers obtained in the Netherlands, the former Eredivisie sensation could be the heir to Neves, who was an authoritative figure in the middle of the park.

Going back to the 2019/20 campaign that marked his final term in Amsterdam, the Dutchman scored eight goals and registered five assists, acting as a threat in the final third from central midfield.

The 26-year-old gem’s contribution in front of goal was not the only strength that saw him targeted by United, as he posed to be a strong distributor of the ball, as highlighted by his 1.93 key passes and 0.32 expected assists per 90, via FBref.

Lesser numbers were recorded last term in the Premier League by the former Wolves captain who, as per FBref, averaged 0.95 key passes and 0.04 expected assists, to signify just how much of a talent Lopetegui could recruit this summer.

The Old Gold could land themselves a bargain at the perfect time this window, however, they must act fast to capture a player wanting away from his current settings.