Wolverhampton Wanderers are “keen to join the fight” to bring UD Almeria forward El Bilal Toure to the Premier League, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

Who is El Bilal Toure?

El Bilal Toure is naturally a striker who currently plies his trade at the Power Horse Stadium having moved there from Stade Reims just last summer, and during his debut season, he made a total of 22 appearances and established himself as Rubi’s top-performing offensive player.

The Mali international still has another five years to run on his contract in La Liga, but his outstanding displays over the course of the previous campaign appear to have caught the eye of Julen Lopetegui, and it’s fair to say that the boss is desperately in need of reinforcements in the goalscoring department.

The Old Gold have confirmed that Diego Costa has left the club as a free agent after a disappointing spell in the Midlands while Raul Jimenez and Sasa Kalajdzic were both out on the sidelines for a significant amount of time last season, so the boss needs to recruit a younger and less injury prone centre-forward... which is where the 21-year-old comes into play.

Are Wolves signing Toure?

Taking to Twitter, Tavolieri revealed that Wolves want to enter the race to sign Toure, who has a €40m (£34m) release clause included in his current terms, but admitted that it won't be easy to get a deal over the line due to there being three other clubs in the top-flight alone that are also aiming to secure his services. He wrote:

“#EvertonFC put 40M€ on the table for El Bilal Toure! The #Toffees offered a 5-year deal for 4.3M€ gross amount per year. #Wolverhampton, #NottinghamForest & #FulhamFC keen to join the fight. #WWFC #NFFC. #SerieA clubs interest exists but no offer has been done yet. It's moving.”

Should Fosun submit a bid for Toure?

Wolves successfully managed to avoid relegation last season, and whilst it’s unknown what budget Lopetegui will have to play with, Nathan Collins is set to bring in £23m from his move to Brentford, so Fosun should be able to produce the funds needed for Toure, and having been hailed a “major talent” by journalist Graeme Bailey, they should definitely test the waters with an opening offer.

The AFCON participant, who has the unique ability to play with both feet equally, posted nine goal contributions (seven goals and two assists) in 21 La Liga outings during the previous term and was averaging 1.4 shots per game so always has his eye on hitting the back of the net.

Despite only standing at 6 foot, the centre-forward could also be an ideal target man for the boss after averaging 2.1 aerial wins every match last term, so he will likely be strong at getting on the end of long balls and set pieces to link-up play with his felllow teammates.

Finally, Toure is a versatile operator having been deployed in four various positions since the start of his career, inluding everywhere across the frontline and even in attacking midfield, so should the opportunity present itself, this is a no-brainer of a deal to complete, offering youth, goals and versatility to Lopetegui's forward ranks.