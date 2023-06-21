Wolverhampton Wanderers target El Bilal Toure is a potential 'upgrade' on the likes of Diego Costa at Molineux as the Old Gold look to add some firepower in attack, says journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving El Bilal Toure?

According to Football Insider, Toure has attracted interest from a host of Premier League clubs this summer, including Wolves, Everton, West Ham United and Burnley.

The report states that Almeria have put a £34 million price tag on the head of the Mali international, who has also drawn admiration from the likes of Juventus and Bayer Leverkusen.

As per The Daily Mail, Wolves have a good working relationship with Almeria, which could come in handy in their efforts to try and land the 21-year-old.

Toure is a physical striker that is said to have been likened to former Chelsea icon Didier Drogba and looks odds on to seek a new challenge this window.

Diario De Almeria via Sport Witness claim that ‘the first approaches are already taking place’ between Everton, Wolves as the race to sign the youngster gathers pace.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones thinks that Toure would add a new flavour to the Wolves attack at Molineux if he were to join the Premier League outfit.

Jones told FFC: "There's obviously an agent hard at work here to try and get him a move, but he's a fast and awkward player to handle.

"I think at Wolves he would add an edge to their attack. He also could be quite frustrating at times, to be honest, but he's definitely a very different option from Diego Costa. If they want someone who's more mobile, then this is an upgrade."

How did El Bilal Toure fare in 2022/23 with Almeria?

Toure enjoyed a commendable campaign with Almeria and showed flashes of his undoubted potential, which has, in turn, attracted interest from the Premier League.

In 2022/23, the 21-year-old made 22 appearances for Almeria, encompassing all competitions, registering seven goals and two assists, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored show that Toure carried a keen goal threat during the season and averaged around 1.4 shots per match in the Spanish top flight.

As per FBRef, Toure also carried out 2.36 shot-creating actions per match for Almeria, showing his ability to fashion chances for himself and his teammates.

Wolves could do with some fresh blood in attack ahead of next term and Toure could be an exciting arrival with lots of potential at Molineux.