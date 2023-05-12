After a long season of ups and downs, Wolverhampton Wanderers are on their way back to cementing themselves as a threatening Premier League side once again.

Sitting in the relegation zone in October, Bruno Lage was dismissed from his role as manager after just 15 months in charge.

The sacking came as a blessing in disguise for Wolves, who have since seen a lot of progression under the stewardship of Julen Lopetegui, who confirmed the club's safety and continues to edge them closer to the top ten.

This summer will be the Spaniard’s first chance to make significant changes to his squad, with players expected to depart and arrive at Molineux this transfer window.

The club have been linked with a number of stars, providing both attacking and defensive options for Lopetegui to consider, with news emerging this week that the former Real Madrid manager is eyeing a striker from La Liga.

What’s the latest on El Bilal Toure to Wolves?

UD Almeria striker El Bilal Toure is reported to be one player on Wolves’ radar this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The former Stade de Reims forward is reportedly attracting interest from three Premier League clubs, including newly-promoted Burnley and Brentford.

At just 21 years of age, the Mali striker has netted six goals in the Spanish top-flight this season, gaining 19 appearances for Almeria, who sit 14th in the standings.

It's thought that the LaLiga side will demand a fee in the region of £25m for his signature heading into the transfer window.

What could El Bilal Toure bring to Wolves?

Likened in terms of statistical profile to Aston Villa's Ollie Watkins, as per FBref, the forward ranks among his club's top five performers this season, averaging a Sofascore match rating of 6.80.

To claim that Wolves have been struggling for goals this season would be an understatement, charting themselves as the league's lowest scorers with just 30 goals in 35 games played.

The Midlands outfit's current strike options have scored a single goal between them in the Premier League this season, so Toure would be a likely - and perfect - successor to Raul Jimenez and Diego Costa, as shown by his numbers this season.

The Adjame-born gem averages 0.4 expected goals per 90 minutes in LaLiga, in comparison to the Mexican's 0.24, he also excels the Wolves forward in the air, winning an average of 3.5 aerials per game with Jimenez scoring 2.63 in this area - as per FBref.

Once described by his former manager David Guion as a "very complete" player, the 21-year-old marksman could be a worthy investment for Wolves to end their goalscoring woes in the summer transfer window.