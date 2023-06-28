Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to Ligue 1 ace Elye Wahi, as Julen Lopetegui prepares for a busy summer at Molineux.

The Spaniard will have to make his improvements this transfer window on a budget, as Wolves face battles with Financial Fair Play (FFP), however, the task remains that significant reinforcements are required at the Midlands club.

The Old Gold have had their transfer window so far dominated by the lucrative departure of Ruben Neves who departed for Al-Hilal for £47m, although incomings have been speculated too, with the latest coming from France.

As reported by journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter, Wolves are interested in Montpellier forward Elye Wahi, stating that the interest is ‘real’ with Jorge Mendes mentioned as having a ‘hand on the file’ of the player.

Earlier this summer, Foot Mercato reported that the French outfit valued the striker in the region of €35m (£30m), making him a player slightly out of Wolves’ budget if a compromise cannot be made.

What could Elye Wahi offer to Wolves?

If there’s one area that Lopetegui must bolster this summer, it’s the most advanced position of attack.

Wolves ended the season as the Premier League’s lowest-scorers, netting just 31 goals in 38 games in a dismal campaign in the final third.

To put into perspective how much of a boost Wahi could present to Molineux, the 20-year-old scored just 12 goals fewer than the entire Wolves side in five fewer appearances in the league, scoring 19 in Ligue 1.

The Old Gold’s previous high-scoring talisman has phased out, with Raul Jimenez suffering a career-altering injury back in 2020 in which he fractured his skull, leaving him sidelined for a long stretch of time.

The Mexican failed to score in the Premier League last campaign, subsequently damaging Wolves’ overall form and making it blatantly obvious their need for a striker this summer.

Hailed as being “so powerful” by ex-Caen academy director Francis de Taddeo, Wahi could solve Lopetegui’s woes in the final third, and at just 20 years old, the striker could benefit the club for years to come.

With 1.9 total shots and 1.2 shots on target per game in Ligue 1 last season, the Frenchman is the clinical striker Wolves require to amend their form in front of goal. For context, no one at Molineux throughout 2022/23 could better those numbers.

While his 19 goals were impressive, the youngster also registered five assists, averaging 0.7 key passes per game and created seven big chances to flex his ability in attack, as per Sofascore.

Likened to Newcastle United’s 18-goal sensation Callum Wilson by FBref, Wahi would be a significant upgrade on Jimenez, not just for his efforts in dispatching the ball into the net.

When comparing the seasons of both the Wolves forward and Montpellier’s hitman via FBref, the Frenchman is a lively presence in attack as highlighted by his 2.04 progressive carries and 1.04 successful take-ons per 90.

Jimenez registered just 0.53 progressive carries and successful take-ons last term, showing just how much of a presence the 20-year-old could provide Lopetegui with.

The deal will ultimately come down to whether or not the Old Gold can raise the funds to pry the striker away from Montpellier, where he is contracted until 2025, but it would certainly be worth their time and energy trying to conclude a move.