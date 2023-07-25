Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Uruguayan talent Emiliano Martinez, as the Old Gold eye midfield reinforcements this summer.

After losing Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho, the quest is on for Julen Lopetegui to seek replacements for the dominant Portuguese duo.

In what has been a difficult transfer window for the Spaniard to orchestrate, there may be a light at the end of the tunnel for Wolves, with the latest link proving to be a financially friendly acquisition to chase.

Could Wolves sign Emiliano Martinez?

As reported by Football Insider last week, Wolves are preparing to battle fellow Premier League side West Ham for the signature of Martinez.

The 23-year-old is currently under contract with Danish side FC Midtjylland until 2027, after joining the side permanently in January.

Impressive performances could mean that the Uruguayan will be on the move again this summer, with him valued at €2.8m (£2.4m) by Football Transfers.

Who is FC Midtjylland star Emiliano Martinez?

With two caps for his country under his belt, Lopetegui would hope that the youngster can repeat the success of his namesake already in the Midlands.

The 23-year-old is deployed primarily as a defensive midfielder, described by scouts as the ‘very definition of a number six’, via Total Football Analysis.

The site identified the Midtjylland ace as having ‘technical quality’, with the primary feature of his game being his ability to escape from tight scenarios to release the ball adequately.

Such attributes are supported by his numbers, averaging a 70% successful dribble rate per game in the Superliga, as well as showing his combative side with 2.6 tackles and one interception per game, via Sofascore.

Having a competent defensive midfielder is integral to maintaining form in the Premier League, with a player that can balance both roles of the position expertly with an enforcing presence and pin-point accuracy in distribution.

One side that benefitted from introducing a commanding figure in the middle of the park is Fulham, who captured Joao Palhinha from Sporting CP last summer.

The Portuguese gem has been lauded as an “absolute warrior” by members of the media in his debut season in the Premier League for his spider-like domination in the midfield at Craven Cottage.

Likened to the 28-year-old based on his statistics over the past year, via FBref, Martinez could be Wolves’ answer to the Fulham ace as they display similar strengths.

As per the statistical site, based on his game time, Martinez averaged 3.81 tackles per 90 over the past year, ranking him in the top 1% of midfielders in Europe’s top five leagues in this area.

Palhinha topped the charts by averaging a mammoth 4.26 tackles per 90, suggesting the calibre of player that Lopetegui could obtain in the promising Uruguayan.

Commenting on the performances of the 23-year-old was described as being a figure that “continues to grow” by scout and analyst Juan Genova.

Maintaining a passing accuracy rate of 85% in the Superliga for his club, Martinez could bring similar balance to the midfield at Molineux in the way Palhinha has for Fulham, who have seen a complete boost in form since his arrival.

With West Ham also eyeing the young talent, Wolves should act fast in their pursuit.