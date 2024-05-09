Wolves could be set to finally address their longstanding striker issues this summer, after making an enquiry about a goalscoring phenom.

O'Neil misses out on Broja

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has done an excellent job in keeping his side well out of a relegation battle this season, steering them into the calm waters of Premier League midtable. But injuries have been a consistent problem, to the extent that young striker Leon Chiwome was promoted from the PL2 to start twice for O'Neil's side.

Wolves under Gary O'Neil Goals scored per game 1.51 Goals conceded per game 1.6 Win percentage 40% Points per game 1.37 O'Neil called for a striker to be signed in the January transfer window, but O'Neil called for a striker to be signed in the January transfer window, but financial fair play issues meant that they couldn't get a deal over the line, with Chelsea attacker Armando Broja the man that they had set their sights on. ‌“Finances are an issue. I was speaking to Chelsea about Armando Broja for a lot of the day.‌ We couldn’t afford to do it financially," O'Neil explained. “We weren’t able to go to the places others were. And that’s the position. It’s the position the club said they were in when they spoke to me. I was hopeful that clearing some wages would enable me to act. It turns out that wages weren’t a problem, the fees were." Eventually Broja moved to Fulham, where he has been starved of game time, and it has since emerged that Chelsea are looking to sell him this summer. But, having demanded a massive £50m for him in January , their stance is unlikely to have softened much and he would still be an expensive addition. Now, Wolves may have found a man available for much less.

Wolves enquire for goalscoring machine

That comes in the shape of Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura, who has been scoring goals for fun in Belgium's top flight this season. So far, the Algerian marksman has managed 23 goals and seven assists across all competitions, which includes 18 goals in the Pro League.

Teammate Alessio Castro-Montes spoke in glowing terms about the goalscoring phenom, dubbing him "a monster in front of goal".

“He is really super fast, but his biggest advantage is his efficiency. He really is a monster in front of goal, even though he doesn’t even get that many playing minutes. In a match like today you can see his impact.”

The Old Gold would likely have to fight off significant competition for his signature, with Tottenham and Arsenal having both been linked with a move, while Liverpool are also thought to be keen.

But, should they do so, his arrival would ease the attacking woes that O'Neil has suffered this season, and set them up for a potential push for European football next year.