Wolves could be set to finally address their longstanding striker issues this summer, after making an enquiry about a goalscoring phenom.
O'Neil misses out on Broja
Wolves boss Gary O'Neil has done an excellent job in keeping his side well out of a relegation battle this season, steering them into the calm waters of Premier League midtable. But injuries have been a consistent problem, to the extent that young striker Leon Chiwome was promoted from the PL2 to start twice for O'Neil's side.
|Wolves under Gary O'Neil
|Goals scored per game
|1.51
|Goals conceded per game
|1.6
|Win percentage
|40%
|Points per game
|1.37
Wolves enquire for goalscoring machine
That comes in the shape of Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura, who has been scoring goals for fun in Belgium's top flight this season. So far, the Algerian marksman has managed 23 goals and seven assists across all competitions, which includes 18 goals in the Pro League.
Teammate Alessio Castro-Montes spoke in glowing terms about the goalscoring phenom, dubbing him "a monster in front of goal".
“He is really super fast, but his biggest advantage is his efficiency. He really is a monster in front of goal, even though he doesn’t even get that many playing minutes. In a match like today you can see his impact.”
The Old Gold would likely have to fight off significant competition for his signature, with Tottenham and Arsenal having both been linked with a move, while Liverpool are also thought to be keen.
But, should they do so, his arrival would ease the attacking woes that O'Neil has suffered this season, and set them up for a potential push for European football next year.