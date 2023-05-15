Wolverhampton Wanderers are now officially safe from relegation and will be competing in the Premier League again in the 2023/24 campaign.

Julen Lopetegui's side are nine points clear of 18th-placed Everton with two matches left to play and can use these last couple of outings to offer minutes to younger players in the squad to see if they have what it takes to step up next term.

This season, one of the club's top performers has been one of their most experienced gems in the form of Portuguese central midfielder Joao Moutinho.

The ex-Monaco man has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.90, which ranks only behind Ruben Neves out of all the outfield players, across 31 appearances in the top flight.

At the age of 36, Moutinho is still going strong and averaged 2.2 tackles and interceptions and 1.2 key passes per game whilst completing 84% of his attempted passes - as per Sofascore.

The veteran has proven himself to be an ultra-reliable option in the middle of the park and a maestro who can open up defences, to create chances for his teammates, whilst also being strong enough to win possession back for his team on a regular basis off the ball.

However, he is out of contract this summer and it remains to be seen if the magician will remain at the club beyond the end of the current campaign.

Wolves could alleviate any concerns about Moutinho's possible departure, though, by swooping to sign one of their reported transfer targets - Enzo Le Fee.

Who is Enzo Le Fee?

The 23-year-old French central midfielder currently plays for Lorient in Ligue 1 and has caught the eye with his impressive performances this term.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig once likened him to Joao Moutinho, by naming the French gem as a "similar" player, while listing the Frenchman's strengths as "passing, vision, and technique"; sound familiar?

Le Fee has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.24 in the league for Lorient in 2022/23 and made 2.1 key passes and 4.2 tackles and interceptions per match, which shows that the prospect can open up opposing defences and win the ball back for his team - similarly to the way the current Wolves star does.

The £9m-rated youngster, who Kulig once hailed as one of his club's "golden" trio of stars, has created nine 'big chances' for his teammates and ranks in the top 4% of players in his position in Europe's top five leagues over the last 365 days for tackles per 90.

These statistics show that the talented maestro has the quality and stylistic profile to be Lopetegui's perfect Moutinho heir with the midfielder having the ability to impact games at both ends of the pitch with his combative and creative play.