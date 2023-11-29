Wolverhampton Wanderers are looking into a move to bring a new goalkeeper to the Premier League, according to a fresh report.

Gary O'Neil's current options

The Old Gold have Jose Sa as their number one and Daniel Bentley and Tom King as their back-up shot-stoppers at it stands, but regardless of having plenty of cover available, that hasn’t stopped chiefs from wanting to enter the market to find further reinforcements.

Fosun and Gary O’Neil are hoping to bolster their ranks with another up-and-coming talent during the transfer window at the start of next year, and if the following update is to be believed, they have already identified a candidate that they would like to recruit.

AZ Alkmaar’s Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro has been at his club ever since his childhood days having been a regular feature of their youth sides, but the 19-year-old is yet to make a single senior appearance under Pascal Jansen at the AFAS Stadium (Transfermarkt - Owusu-Oduro statistics).

The Netherlands youth international is one of five goalkeepers on the books of the Eredivisie outfit, so he knows that he’ll have to make a move elsewhere should he want to receive regular game time moving forward, and a destination for him could be Molineux.

Fosun keen to reach agreement for Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro

According to The Express and Star, Wolves have made contact for Owusu-Oduro and are in negotiations regarding a deal to sign the teenager in January.

“The 19-year-old shot-stopper is one of the game's rising stars and Wolves have made enquiries over his signature, with a possible January move on the cards. A permanent deal would require a fee of around £2million to secure his services, with Wolves keen to add an exciting young prospect to their goalkeeping department.”

Owusu-Oduro is an "exciting" prospect

Following his arrival on the professional scene, Owusu-Oduro has kept a total of 24 clean sheets from 63 matches overall which is a respectable track record for a goalkeeper who is still at such a young age, so there’s no doubt that he could be a wonderful purchase for the long-term future of Wolves.

Standing at 6 foot 2, the colossus has made 34 saves from 51 shots on target against so far this season so he isn’t afraid to come off his line to prevent the ball from entering the net (FBRef - Owusu-Oduro statistics), which will be another attractive attribute to O’Neil.

The Midlands outfit’s target has also had a taste of what it’s like to compete and be successful at a good level having been crowned UEFA Youth League winner and Youth Cup champion with AZ Alkmaar, so he will possess the winning mentality that is required in the top-flight.

According to football talent scout Jacek Kulig, Owusu-Oduro is an “exciting” player with bags of potential to offer, and for what would be a real bargain at just £2m, it would be a huge coup if the hierarchy are able to get a deal over the line ahead of January.