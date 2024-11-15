Wolverhampton Wanderers may have finally gotten their first win of the Premier League season prior to the international break, but Gary O’Neil is looking way beyond the next game.

While he may have a decent squad at his disposal, it appears as though the former Bournemouth boss is seeking some improvements during the January transfer window.

Looking to avoid a relegation battle, the Old Gold will need to secure another few wins between now and then, but if O’Neil can get in a few solid signings, they could move clear of the drop zone…

Wolves' search for a midfielder

According to Football Insider, Wolves are prepared to seal a deal for Liverpool outcast Wataru Endo in the new year, with Arne Slot's side said to be ready to sell the experienced asset.

The Japanese star has yet to start a league game this season, despite being one of Jürgen Klopp’s key players last term. New boss Slot has preferred others in the midfield area, which could allow Wolves the chance to lure him to the Midlands.

It may take a bid of around £14m to secure his signature, but given the experience he would add to the starting XI, it would be a worthwhile move.

Not only that, but Endo could be the perfect replacement for Ruben Neves, who the club have struggled to replace since he left in the summer of 2023.

How Endo could replicate Ruben Neves

Neves departed the Midlands over a year ago, but they haven’t quite managed to find a player who demonstrates the same sort of qualities as the Portuguese star.

Wonderfully tidy on the ball with a penchant for scoring the odd screamer, Neves is missed. Endo echoes these qualities - as indicated below - and would be a perfect heir, no doubt about that.

Prior to his Liverpool move, Endo made over 130 appearances for Stuttgart, yet the move to Anfield was looked upon as a strange one.

In the Premier League, the £50k-per-week midfielder averaged an 88% pass success rate, lost possession only 7.3 times on average per game and recovered 3.7 balls per game.

He also ranked in the top 7% when compared to his peers in the top flight for tackles in the middle third per 90 (1.62) and ranked in the top 12% for successful take-on percentage per 90 (62.5%) last season.

These attributes are certainly similar to Neves’, who loved pushing forward at any given opportunity, while also being a reliable member of the team defensively.

Comparing Wataru Endo & Ruben Neves domestically last season Metric Endo Neves Pass success rate 88% 92% Ball recoveries per game 3.7 6.6 Tackles per game 1.7 2.6 Total duels won per game 3.9 4 Possession lost per game 7.3 11.6 Touches per game 54.4 92.6 Stats via Sofascore

It was no wonder Klopp dubbed the Japanese maestro a “machine” last season after one memorable outing.

For under £15m, it looks as though Wolves could give their midfield a significant boost with the signing of Endo. He may not be the marquee signing that the Old Gold faithful expect, but his skills would surely shine through in the starting XI.

It's now over to you, O’Neil.