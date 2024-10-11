Following such a successful first season in charge, Gary O'Neil's Wolverhampton Wanderers side have struggled to get back on track in the current campaign, with those in the Midlands now reportedly eyeing an unbeaten replacement.

O'Neil under pressure at Wolves

Whilst the context of Wolves' recent struggles is important, the pressure is certainly mounting on O'Neil to turn things around after his side shipped five in a disappointing 5-3 defeat against Brentford last time out. The game that Wolves should have seen as the chance to gain their first victory of the season following an opening run full of the toughest hurdles, the Bees simply brushed them aside in West London.

The fixtures don't get any easier for O'Neil and his side after the international break, either, with the visit of Manchester City possibly only compiling their misery even further as those off the pitch begin to consider their options.

Of course, patience is key but given that the former Bournemouth boss and his side sit bottom of the Premier League behind all three newly promoted sides may well leave Wolves with no choice but to pull the trigger, especially if they manage to land one replacement.

According to The Sun, Wolves are now eyeing a move for Jimmy Thelin, who has made an unbeaten start to life in charge of Aberdeen to go head-to-head with Celtic after 13 games in all competitions in Scotland. Earning comparisons with the iconic Sir Alex Ferguson as a result, the Swede may now follow the Scot's path by completing a move to the Premier League.

In what could begin a managerial merry-go-round, it will be interesting to see just how thin Wolves' patience is with O'Neil as they seek their first Premier League win of the season.

Thelin has emerged as one to watch for Wolves

Arriving in the summer, Thelin couldn't have asked for a much better start at Aberdeen, with his side leapfrogging Rangers to match Celtic all the way after seven games in the Scottish Premiership. And whilst longevity is key and his side's clash against the champions up next will give everyone a clearer idea of just where they stand, Thelin is certainly one to watch.

Still just 46 years old, the Swede represents an option who carries more risk due to his inexperience in Premier League management, but perhaps a risk worth taking from Wolves' perspective.

If the Midlands club continue to struggle under O'Neil, then hiring a manager whose style of football is firmly based on survival rather than progressing would arguably leave Wolves at a crossroads. Convincing Thelin into a move from Aberdeen could unlock the full potential of the current side, however.

With a run of Manchester City, Brighton & Hove Albion, Crystal Palace and Southampton before the November international break, it's set to be a make-or-break period for O'Neil and his future at the Molineux. City aside, and it would be fair to say that Wolves should be coming out of that run without a winless start to their name.