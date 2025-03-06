Wolverhampton Wanderers are now eyeing a move to sign an “excellent” soon to be free agent ahead of their former manager Bruno Lage, who is now in charge of Benfica.

As Wolves prepare for their Premier League game against Everton on Saturday, manager Vitor Pereira has received some good news, as according to Molineux News, Rodrigo Gomes has now returned to training and could be in contention for the game against the Toffees.

The Portuguese winger has missed the last four games in all competitions, including the defeat to AFC Bournemouth last time out, but his return comes at a crucial time for Wolves, as talisman Matheus Cunha begins his suspension.