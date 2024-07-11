Wolverhampton Wanderers will be hoping that the 2024/25 season can be an even bigger improvement than last term.

Gary O’Neil’s side recorded an impressive 14th-place in the Premier League and finished comfortably away from the relegation zone on 46 points. Impressively, they were only three points off tenth.

Like with every top-flight side, they recently found out their Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 campaign. It is fair to say that the Midlands side will have to face a baptism of fire when they begin the new season in August.

To begin things at the start of next season, Wolves will travel to the Emirates Stadium and face back-to-back runners-up Arsenal.

Wolves’ first home game will not be easy, as they host Chelsea at Molineux, before travelling to the East Midlands and the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

To get off to the best possible start, O’Neil’s side will need to add quality depth to their squad during the transfer window. Recently, they have been linked with one player who can bring just that.

Wolves target Championship defender

The player in question here is Queens Park Rangers defender Jake Clarke-Salter. The 26-year-old, formerly of Chelsea’s Cobham academy, has impressed for QPR and could be in line for a departure this summer.

Indeed, according to a report from Football Insider, Wolves are hoping to land the 26-year-old defender this summer, having sold Max Kilman to West Ham for £40m.

As per the report from O’Rourke, the Moulinex side would have to pay £10m to land the defender this summer, and it is thought that QPR will 'drive a hard bargain' in order to sell their star defender this summer. That said, if they were to propose such a sum, it's a bid that 'would be accepted'.

However, the West London side understands that it will be 'tough to talk him out' of a potential move to the Premier League, and are 'unlikely to stand in his way' should an offer from Wolves come in during the transfer window.

Why Clarke-Salter would be a good signing

The 26-year-old defender is highly rated at QPR and was a crucial player for the Rs. He played 33 times in the Championship last season and helped to keep an impressive ten clean sheets as QPR finished 18th, some way above the relegation zone.

One thing that Clarke-Salter must be good at is box defending, which Kilman was a specialist of and something that Wolves need their defenders to excel at. In terms of their FBref stats, they stack up well next to each other.

The 26-year-old actually ranks ahead of the former Wolves skipper for combined tackles and interceptions, averaging 3.28 per 90 minutes. In comparison, Kilman averages 2.26 combined tackles and interceptions. They are also neck and neck for clearances per 90, with Clarke-Salter averaging 4.56, compared to the new West Ham recruit, who averages slightly more with 4.79.

It is also worth noting that the QPR defender slightly edges Kilman in aerial duels won per 90 minutes. He wins 3.18 headers each game, compared to the new West Ham defender’s 2.26. However, Kilman does have a higher win rate, with 70.5% compared to 68.1% for Clarke-Salter.

Clarke-Salter and Kilman defensive stats compared Stat (per 90) Clarke-Salter Kilman Clearances 4.56 4.79 Tackles and interceptions 3.28 2.26 Aerial duels won 3.18 2.26 Aerial duel win % 68.1% 70.5% Ball recoveries 4.39 4.66 Stats from Fbref

On the ball, Clarke-Slater’s stats do leave a little to be desired. He averages 1.93 progressive passes per game, which is far fewer per game than the former Wolves star, who averages 3.08.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

However, what the QPR man will bring to O’Neil’s side in Kilman’s absence is a sense of leadership. His leadership skills were noted by Garry Hayes for BR Football back in 2016, pointing out that Clarke-Salter “plays with authority”, and explained that he is not one to cower away 'from responsibility and expectation' that comes with being a leader.

Given the Midlands side have lost their captain, who is also a quality centre-back, bringing in a player with leadership skills and quality defending in the box is a smart deal for Wolves. For just £10m, it does not seem like a deal they can pass up on.