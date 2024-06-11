Wolverhampton Wanderers concluded the 2023/24 campaign having comfortably finished 14th in the Premier League, though, Gary O'Neil was aware that his side had petered out and that signings were needed.

The caveat? Wolves aren't the all-spending machine that certain other clubs prove to be on English shores. Though they are smart, and shrewd, and have last summer's exodus to thank as PSR's ominous shadow stays well away from Molineux.

That said, Wolves have beaten off competition to close in on a deal with Braga for the £13m signing of Rodrigo Gomes, a 20-year-old winger who had been courted by Atletico Madrid but has decided to foster his talents at the English club.

With an air of inevitability that the £60m-rated Pedro Neto will be sold, wanted by Manchester City and Newcastle United, Wolves may well seek to strengthen further on the flanks.

Wolves already eyeing next deal

According to transfer insider Graeme Bailey, Wolves are considering a swoop for Juventus winger Samuel Iling-Junior, aged 20, as plans continue vis-a-vis Neto's successor, should the Portugal international leave.

Aston Villa, Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on a deal too, and given that the Old Lady would be willing to cash in for just €15m (£13m) as the English winger enters the final year of his contract, it might represent a fine opportunity for Wolves to enjoy a bargain.

Why Samuel Iling-Junior could replace Pedro Neto

Wolves might find a host of competitors for Iling-Junior's signature but if Neto is indeed to be sold, the promise of a regular starting berth may prove to be too good to turn down.

Analyst Ben Mattinson has remarked that he could become a “[Bukayo] Saka rival” for England in the future, with the versatile winger blessed with immense physical strengths and a growing dynamism in his craft to mirror that of the Arsenal phenom, whom Mikel Arteta said "does everything right".

Cutting his teeth with Juventus after rejecting a scholarship deal at Chelsea as a youth, the nifty winger enjoyed a promising campaign in Turin, scoring once and assisting twice across 27 matches in all competitions, albeit starting only four times in Serie A.

Hailed for his "explosive" qualities by Mattinson, Iling-Junior's dynamism and athletic style suggest that he would suit Premier League football, in his homeland, very well indeed, ranking among the top 9% of positional peers across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for assists, the top 6% for shot-creating actions and the top 10% for progressive carries per 90, as per FBref.

Pedro Neto vs Top Premier League Playmakers 23/24 Rank Player Apps Assists Per Game 1. Ollie Watkins 37 13 0.35 2. Cole Palmer 34 11 0.32 3. Kevin De Bruyne 18 10 0.62 3. Kieran Trippier 28 10 0.38 3. Mohamed Salah 32 10 0.31 12. Pedro Neto 20 9 0.45 Stats via BBC Sport

Indeed, it is this array of attributes that would make him a tailor-made replacement for a figure such as Neto, who racked up 11 assists from 20 Premier League matches last term and averaged 1.9 key passes per game.

Well, since Iling-Junior has already been dubbed an "assist machine" by journalist Michele Neri, he might just have the requisite skills to succeed his Portuguese counterpart.

And for a portion of the price.