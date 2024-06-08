Wolverhampton Wanderers endured a poor finish to their 2023/24 season, losing five of their final six Premier League matches.

Despite a decent campaign overall, Gary O’Neil will be hoping to sign a few high quality players this summer to take his team to the next level.

Wolves transfer news

According to Record - via Sport Witness - Wolves are reportedly fighting it out with Atletico Madrid over Rodrigo Gomes, having seemingly lodged a bid worth in the region of €15m (£13m) for the promising winger.

The report suggests that the Portuguese gem - who spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Estoril from SC Braga - was also a target for the Old Gold in January, with the Premier League outfit having tracked his progress throughout the campaign.

Madrid may well be the favourites to secure his signature during the transfer window, but perhaps O’Neil could entice the youngster with the chance to play in one of the biggest leagues in Europe, with the report indicating that there may be something of a 'tug of war' between the rival suitors.

Should he make the move to Molineux, comparisons will be made between him and Pedro Neto. Might the 20-year-old be another version of the current Wolves gem?

Rodrigo Gomes could be Pedro Neto 2.0

The previous two seasons have seen Neto endure a host of injury issues, missing a total of 46 games since the summer of 2022.

Last season saw the 23-year-old return to form when he was fit, making 24 appearances, scoring three goals while grabbing 11 assists, showcasing his attacking abilities.

Comparing Rodrigo Gomes to Pedro Neto in domestic leagues during 23/24 Metric Neto Gomes Goals 2 7 Assists 9 7 Key passes per game 1.7 1.2 Big chances created 7 7 Successful dribbles per game 1.9 0.9 Stats via Sofascore

It was no coincidence that their form suffered during the final few weeks of the season as Neto was injured.

As per data analyst Ben Mattinson, Gomes had been "on fire" during the 2023/24 campaign, with the "versatile" talent earmarking himself as a player to "watch out for".

Indeed, across 36 matches in all competitions, Gomes scored nine goals while registering eight assists, showing similarities to Neto as the duo both have a keen eye for goal while creating plenty of chances for their teammates.

Among his teammates, the Braga starlet ranked first for goals and assists (14) in the top flight, along with ranking first for shots per game (1.7), second for big chances created (seven) and third for key passes per game (1.2), evidence that he offers more than just a danger in front of goal.

These statistics also indicate that the youngster could be ready to make an impression in the Premier League. Neto had played just eight senior matches prior to making the switch to the Old Gold in 2019, and it has worked out fairly well for him.

Gomes has a contract at Braga until June 2026, which means O’Neil must be prepared to splash the cash in order to lure him to the Midlands.

He may have to sell a few players this summer in order to fund a move, however, but there is no doubt signing Gomes would be worth every penny.

The youngster will only continue to improve over the next few years and his development could be best served by joining Wolves and playing against some of the best defenders in the world.