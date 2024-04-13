Wolves are eyeing a third-time-lucky move for a striker who looks set to be available for a "bargain", with Gary O'Neil on the hunt for more firepower.

Wolves set their sights on new forward

The Molineux side have performed admirably during O'Neil's first full season as Wolves boss, but the summer window represents a chance to build upon that and shore up weak areas of their squad.

Related Ranking Wolves' best managers by win percentage Where does Gary O'Neil rank among the best to work in the Wolves dugout?

One of the key positions which they want to address is going forward. Sasa Kalajdzic was originally signed to give Wolves that real presence up front, but the Austrian's move hasn't worked out thus far due to a combination of serious injuries and lacklustre form overall.

He's currently out on loan at Eintracht Frankfurt, with O'Neil preferring the likes of Hwang hee-Chan and Matheus Cunha, who've both scored the vast majority of their goals in the top flight this season.

Wolves' top scorers in the league this season (before their clash with Nottingham Forest on Saturday) Goals Hwang Hee-chan 10 Matheus Cunha 9 Mario Lemina 4 Pablo Sarabia 4 Joao Gomes 2

Wolves are eager to add another attacking outlet who can contribute in the final third, with the Old Gold rumoured to be eyeing Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah among others.

Santos Laguna forward Stephano Carrillo is another forward on Wolves' radar, and it is increasingly likely that he is set for a move away this summer, according to reports in the last few weeks.

Southampton star Che Adams has been linked as well, with TEAMtalk sharing its own update this week.

Wolves eyeing "bargain" Adams for O'Neil

As per the outlet, Wolves are eyeing a "bargain" third-time-lucky move for Adams as the Scotland international nears the end of his contract this summer - coming after they made two previous approaches last summer and in January.

Interestingly, pundit Carlton Palmer has told Football League World that the "terrific" striker would be a "great" signing.

“I think it’s fair to say that Che was disappointed that he wasn’t allowed to leave when they were relegated. He made it clear he didn’t want to leave in January, to a club who may potentially not be in the Premier League next season," said Palmer.

“With Wolves set to stay in the Premier League, it could be a great signing for Wolves. But, I expect Everton, Crystal Palace, and a host of other clubs to be after Adams come the end of the season.

“He has proven he can play in the Premier League, he’s a Scottish international, and I know Wolves are desperate to bring in an out-and-out striker, and that would be a good place for him to go.

“I think O’Neil has done an exceptional job with the current squad, the players like him and everything’s going well. So, I think that could be a good destination but, rest assured, there are a lot of clubs who will be chasing him, and maybe Southampton, if they get promoted, might be able to convince Adams to sign a new contract.”