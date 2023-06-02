Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to a midfield talent ahead of the summer transfer window in a player with Premier League experience.

Julen Lopetegui will have a number of obstacles to overcome in the break, however, the Spaniard could ease the woes surrounding the expected departure of Ruben Neves in a rumoured loan deal.

The former Real Madrid boss faces the uphill challenge of improving his side while balancing the club’s finances following the emergence of FFP issues.

Seeking quality with lower price tags is essential this summer, with the latest link being easy on the club’s wallet.

What’s the latest on Fabio Carvalho to Wolves?

As reported by transfer expert Ben Jacobs for CaughtOffside, Liverpool youngster Fabio Carvalho is admired by a number of clubs including Wolves.

The report states that Liverpool have no interest in selling the midfielder, however, could see the 20-year-old depart on a loan deal.

The £32k-per-week ace could be a strong talent for Lopetegui to borrow in a beneficial move for both parties, with the Portuguese itching for game time.

What could Fabio Carvalho bring to Wolves?

Playing predominantly as an attacking midfielder in the heart of the pitch, the former Fulham gem worked his way through the Londoners’ academy before signing for Liverpool last summer.

Having made just 13 appearances and four starts this campaign, the “magic” attacker - as dubbed by pundit Jack Collins - could bring a new lease of life to Wolves’ attack.

Neves was Molineux’s top provider in attack this campaign, highlighted by his six goals and a single assist.

However, despite being the shining light in a lacklustre season, the Portuguese midfielder’s numbers are far from mindblowing and amid the pending disappointment of his departure, Lopetegui could replace and upgrade the squad’s creative outlet by capturing Carvalho.

In his final campaign at Fulham, the youngster had 18 goal contributions, scoring ten himself and assisting eight - as per WhoScored - in a year that solidified his status as an academy graduate turned first-team player.

Wolves are lacking inspiration, being the Premier League’s lowest-scorers and are expected to lose a host of attacking talent this summer, so a reshuffle is essential at Molineux this summer.

Carvalho could provide a streak of danger to the clubs’ attack, as highlighted through his numbers over the past year, in a period that has seen the youngster starved of game time.

As per FBref, the attacker averages 0.39 non-penalty goals per 90, ranking him in the top 1% of his position in Europe’s top five leagues, based on his minutes played.

The youngster also excels in being progressive in midfield, as highlighted through his 2.73 progressive carries per 90.

Despite not playing as much football, which can be detrimental to a player’s development, Carvalho has continued to showcase a high level of his quality, particularly in comparison to Neves.

The Wolves captain averages 0.09 non-penalty goals per 90, as well as flagging when carrying the ball making an average of 0.83 of progressive carries per 90 - as per FBref.

A reshuffle in personnel and formation could allow the youngster to blossom and enjoy his football again under the watchful eye of Lopetegui, but only time will tell if Jurgen Klopp will allow the 20-year-old to depart.