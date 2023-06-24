Transfer journalist Dean Jones believes Fabio Silva has lost his confidence since his move to Wolves from Porto back in 2020.

Silva could potentially be on the chopping block as Wolves look to sell players due to Financial Fair Play stipulations.

Wolves transfer news – Fabio Silva

It’s been a struggle for the Portuguese forward since his move to England.

Silva has scored just four goals in 62 appearances for Wolves, per Transfermarkt. And his poor form and lack of confidence has led to two loans spells away from the club at Anderlecht and PSV Eindhoven respectively.

Silva’s agent, Carlos Oliveira has stated his client would like to leave the club and start afresh.

Oliveira stated: “The idea will not be to continue at Wolves, we are on the same wavelength to see what the best solution is for Fabio.

“We are working on bringing bid to sell, will depend on Wolves. For our part we want definite exit, let’s see the availability and willingness of Wolves.”

Silva could join multiple players on the chopping block following Ruben Neves’ move to Saudi Arabia and the potential sale of Nathan Collins to Brentford.

What has Dean Jones said about Fabio Silva?

Jones feels sympathy for the £79k-per-week Silva, believing a new environment could benefit his career when looking long term.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's such a shame when a player goes through something like that at such a young age, so I feel for him and I can totally understand why there might be psychological scars. It's very difficult to overcome, and your confidence is rocked by moments like that.

"As a football player, that's the last thing you need. Your mental space is as important as what you're able to do physically when you're a forward for sure.

"I could understand why if he wanted to change environment he might feel that could be beneficial to him."

Will Fabio Silva leave Wolves?

It feels like a formality that the Portugal international will leave Wolves this summer.

The move makes sense for both parties – Silva can have a fresh start at another club and Wolves can recuperate some of the money that paid for the youngster back in 2020.

Having originally signed the youngster for a whopping fee in the region of £35m, it is difficult to see how Wolves would be able to recuperate that sort of money if they are to sell him this summer.

But it is perhaps time to just cut their losses and admit this is a player who may not have a future at the club.

He is receiving interest from abroad which is certainly a promising sign if both parties are keen to secure new paths.