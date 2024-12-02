Just as Wolverhampton Wanderers fans must have thought their relegation-threatened side had turned a corner, a 4-2 defeat at the hands of AFC Bournemouth would grimly greet them.

Gary O'Neil would have been doubly upset at the outcome of the Cherries encounter having previously managed the away side before taking up the Old Gold vacancy.

A number of the Wolves first-team failed to spark into life in this action-packed defeat, as relegation concerns overwhelm the West Midlands outfit once more.

Wolves' underperformers vs Bournemouth

It wasn't a display that was completely devoid of any positivity, however, with Jorgen Strand Larsen impressing again for the Old Gold in attack with two strikes in the high-octane contest.

But, it was the defenders that really struggled to keep tabs on the confident Bournemouth attackers, away from any plus points involving the Nordic forward.

Toti Gomes would, in particular, stand out as a notable underperformer at the back, with the out-of-sorts centre-back gifting Bournemouth their first penalty of the day after he rashly tangled with Justin Kluivert after only three minutes.

Moreover, Jose Sa between the sticks would be at fault for the other two penalties in the frantic clash, as the Portuguese goalkeeper had to fish the ball out of his net a depressing four times.

Away from the defenders, midfielder Joao Gomes would likely have trudged off the Molineux turf frustrated with his performance, which saw the usually forceful number eight only win five of his 13 duels, on top of surrendering possession a costly 13 times.

With their form in mind this term, O'Neil and Co would surely love to turn back time and have this player at their disposal in the centre of the pitch...

Wolves loan flop is now a European sensation

The player in question here is Vitinha, who joined Wolves in the midst of the Portuguese invasion that engulfed the Premier League side in the summer of 2020, with Fabio Silva and Nelson Semedo also joining the Molineux ranks around this time.

Whilst both players remain on the books of the top-flight strugglers to this day, Vitinha walked away from Wolves after an unmemorable loan stint, having only played 22 times for the club with just one goal and one assist registered next to his name.

His only strike for the West Midlands side would amazingly come away at non-league Chorley in the FA Cup, with the slick 5 foot 8 ace now front and centre of Luis Enrique's new-look Paris St. Germain, away from playing against obscure teams from England.

The PSG number 17 is 109 games down at the Parc Des Princes after a bumper £35m move from Porto took place in 2022, with the 25-time Portugal international stunning last time out in Ligue 1 action versus Nantes, whilst Wolves stumbled to defeat in the Premier League.

Vitinha's numbers vs Nantes Stat Vitinha Minutes played 90 Goals scored 0 Assists 0 Shots 3 Big chances missed 1 Touches 183 Accurate passes 158/169 (93%) Key passes 6 Stats by Sofascore.

Staggeringly, Vitinha would end up amassing a ridiculous 183 touches of the ball up against Antoine Kombouaré's visitors, with 158 accurate passes also managed as a constant livewire attempting to make things happen for his French employers.

Wolves would love to have their former flop back if he could dazzle in the top flight in a similar manner, as opposed to the uninspiring displays he conjured up during his brief spell at Molineux, with the Old Gold even deciding against buying him outright at the end of the loan.

That might well be a decision that they now regret, with Vitinha aiming to keep these stylish displays for PSG coming all the whole O'Neil's men anxiously battle against relegation back in England.