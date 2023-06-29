Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Adama Traore is expected to leave the club this summer when his contract expires, according to Dean Jones.

What's the latest on Adama Traore?

After joining the club permanently back in 2018, Traore is getting ready to call quits on his Molineux career. The forward's contract expires this June and it looks as if the Spanish international is readying himself for a move across Europe.

The baby-oiled winger has consistently flattered to deceive at Wolves, showcasing his raw pace and power on a frequent basis but often failing to find the finishing touch in key moments.

On his day, the 27-year-old is unplayable, but those days have been few and far between in recent seasons, with the former Barcelona player only managing three goals and two assists in 40 matches last term.

Stefano Pioli's Milan could very well be his next destination, while Jose Mourinho holds an interest in the attacker at Roma. Traore is currently on £55,000-a-week and, given he will require no transfer fee, could be a sensible option for both Italian clubs in the market.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Dean Jones stated: "Adama Traore is likely to go soon. He has got a couple of options, being looked into at the moment, that will probably accelerate over the course of this week."

Wolves have already lost another star player in Ruben Neves, who joined Al Hilal in Saudi Arabia for £47m, while Joao Moutinho and Diego Costa will leave the club when their contracts expire in June. Meanwhile, Conor Coady is set to leave for Leicester City on a permanent deal.

In terms of incomings, Adama's namesake Boubacar Traore has already agreed a permanent switch to Molineux following his loan from Metz last season, while Matheus Cunha will follow the same path from Atletico Madrid.

Julen Lopetegui will be hoping to have enough funds to bolster his squad this summer and will need to reinvest the money received from Neves' transfer wisely.

Who are Wolves signing?

There hasn't been a vast amount of transfer news coming from Molineux, with most of the focus on outgoings so far in the window.

One man that has been linked with a move to Wanderers is Sevilla's Lucas Ocampos, fresh from his Europa League triumph with the Spanish club. The Guardian report that a £13m switch could be on the cards, although Fulham are also in talks for the winger.

The Argentine spent the first half of last season on loan with Ajax, before returning to Seville, and has 11 caps for the Argentina national team.