Wolverhampton Wanderers well and truly hit the jackpot with their signing of Max Kilman in 2018, as his transfer value has shot up during his time at Molineux.

How much is Max Kilman worth now?

Wolves signed the Englishman from Maidenhead in 2018, with the versatile defender joining for an undisclosed fee after impressing with the non-league side.

Given the relative status of the two teams, and the fact that Kilman had made just 34 appearances in total for The Magpies, it is hard to imagine that the undisclosed fee was a large one, and he has certainly proved his worth in his five years at Molineux.

Initially viewed as a left-back, the youngster made his first-team debut in the 2018/19 campaign, featuring in both the Premier League and Europa League qualifying under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Kilman was perhaps always likely to adapt well to the Premier League, given his physical experience in non-league, and the technical ability he collated with his performances for the England Futsal side.

The 2020/21 season was arguably Kilman's biggest breakthrough campaign at Wolves as he made 18 appearances in the Premier League, and the centre-back has not looked back since then, as he is now a mainstay in the Old Gold's back line.

Tim Spiers, who covered Wolves for The Athletic, was full of praise for the young defender after a performance against Manchester City in 2021.

He said: "The guy has been exceptional this season to the extent he's heading towards the Neves/Jimenez/Neto bracket of players you'd fear Wolves could lose."

In total, the 25-year-old has made 98 appearances for Wolves, contributing one goal and two assists, while his performances this season see him ranked by WhoScored as the third-best performer in Julen Lopetegui's squad, behind only Ruben Neves and new centre-back partner Craig Dawson.

It is perhaps no surprise therefore that the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool have both been linked with the England hopeful in recent months, and the Old Gold may face a battle to keep hold of Kilman this summer, regardless of the division that they find themselves in.

However, Fosun will be delighted if they can get a big fee for the 6 foot 4 colossus, as it naturally will be a huge profit on the fee paid by Wolves just five years ago.

According to Football Transfers, the Wolves fan favourite is now valued at €23.6m (£21m), which represents a meteoric rise given he was playing in the fifth tier of English football back in 2018.

Therefore, Wolves deserve a lot of credit for unearthing a top talent in Kilman, and they will be hoping that he can continue to go from strength to strength at Molineux, thus potentially make them a lot of money in the future.