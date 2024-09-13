Wolverhampton Wanderers may have sold both Max Kilman and Pedro Neto during the summer transfer window, yet they received nearly £100m for the pair in the process, clearly signifying good business by Gary O’Neil.

Regardless of how well the duo perform at their new clubs, the Old Gold now have plenty of funds in the bank to strengthen, with both transfers clearly inevitable.

It hasn’t always been like this at Molineux, however, as the club have sold certain players for peanuts, only for them to shine elsewhere.

Thriving Portuguese playmaker Pedro Goncalves is a perfect example.

How much Wolves sold Pedro Goncalves for

After spending just two seasons at Wolves, making only one senior appearance in the process, the club sold Goncalves to Portuguese side Famalicao for a fee in the region of £1m.

On the surface, it looked as though it was easy money for the club to bring in considering his lack of opportunity in the starting XI, but the previous few years have shown that Wolves have messed up badly on the current Sporting Club star.

Pedro Goncalves’ market value in 2024

Due to his form for Sporting, plenty of clubs were keen on signing the attacking midfielder during the summer transfer window.

According to O Jogo (via Sport Witness), the Portuguese club were looking for offers of €80m (£67m) or more if any club stood a chance of signing him during the summer.

With Wolves selling him for just £1m, this represents a monumental failure by the Midlands side, especially considering how much they might have received should they have given him a chance.

Indeed, the price tag placed on his head by the club meant his value has risen by a staggering 6700% more over the course of five years.

How Pedro Goncalves now compares to Matheus Cunha

Since joining Sporting, Goncalves has registered a remarkable 135 goal contributions – 80 goals and 55 assists – in just 183 matches.

Last season saw the 26-year-old help power his club to another league title, scoring 18 goals while grabbing 17 assists. Compare this to Cunha, who scored 14 times and chipped in with eight assists, and it is clear who is better in front of goal.

Goncalves also created 18 big chances, averaged two key passes per game and 2.8 shots per game in the Portuguese top flight last term.

Cunha, on the other hand, created only seven big chances, averaged 0.9 key passes and 2.3 shots per game, yet more evidence of how much more effective Goncalves was in the final third.

Goncalves vs Cunha League stats 2023/24 Metric Goncalves Cunha Goals 11 12 Assists 12 7 Key passes per game 2 0.9 Successful dribbles per game 0.9 2 Shots per game 2.8 2.3 Big chances created 18 7

Hailed as an “astonishing” player by journalist Henry Winter in 2023, Goncalves has taken his game to the next level since joining Sporting, with the club winning two league titles over the previous four seasons.

There is no doubt that Wolves seriously fumbled with the sale of the 26-year-old, especially considering how much he is worth in the market today, something which they will rue for the foreseeable future.