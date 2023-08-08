It’s not been the summer that Wolverhampton Wanderers would’ve planned, with woes regarding Financial Fair Play (FFP) consuming all areas of the club.

After joining the Old Gold back in November, Julen Lopetegui worked wonders in his first season, taking over from Bruno Lage when Wolves were bottom of the table, and firing them to a 13th-place finish.

Following the tests and turnaround of the 2022/23 campaign, the Spaniard has been rumoured to be moving towards the exit door, as the Midlands side’s financial problems become more and more of a hindrance on progression.

Who could replace Lopetegui at Wolves?

As reported by talkSPORT this week, Fosun could seek help in the form of former AFC Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil, should Lopetegui decide to part ways.

The report claims that the Old Gold owners ‘will consider’ approaching the former Premier League boss in the instance of the Spaniard’s exit.

It would be a fast return for the Englishman, who was let go by the Cherries after keeping them safely in the top-flight at the end of last season.

Should Wolves hire Gary O’Neil?

Praised by Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodsgon for his “fantastic” efforts in keeping Bournemouth up in what was an “enormous job”, O’Neil could be the perfect candidate to take the reins from Lopetegui.

Thrown into action just after the commencement of the 2022/23 season, the 40-year-old was relieved of his role as a coach within the first team and pulled into the spotlight following Scott Parker’s dismissal.

In November, the former midfielder was appointed as head coach following his temporary appointment as interim manager, in a move that ultimately kept the Cherries fighting in the top-flight.

Bournemouth were three points above the relegation zone at the point of his crowning as permanent head coach, and luckily for those at the Vitality Stadium, the Englishman managed to keep the momentum going.

O’Neil received an abundance of praise for his transformation of things on the pitch for the south coast side, chopping and changing between his favoured 4-2-3-1 formation to find the best shape for the side he had.

Finishing the season in 15th and five points clear of the chop, was a monumental achievement considering the club’s run-in, however at the end of the campaign the 40-year-old was shockingly dismissed.

Speaking following his exit, former Arsenal legend and pundit Martin Keown branded the decision as “brutal”, however in hindsight, it could be good news for Wolves.

Ending last term as the Premier League’s lowest scorers, things had to change this window, however with the club caught up in the midst of FFP concerns, it doesn’t seem as though things will change.

Club chairman Jeff Shi penned an open letter to fans to explain the struggles and to suggest that the transfer situation is not expected to change dramatically before the close of the window.

Lopetegui has spoken openly about how he is “worried” about the new season, leaving many doubtful about his commitment to staying at Molineux.

O’Neil could be the perfect man, considering how he utilised his squad at the Vitality, taking them six league matches unbeaten at the beginning of his tenure and visibility improving the side’s playing style, whilst also helping them beat the drop - something that the Midlands outfit seem destined to face themselves this term.

The Englishman’s thorough tactical approach and ability to not only keep Bournemouth up last season but to implement an attractive style of play, makes him a strong acquisition for Wolves to consider should Lopetegui exit.

Given his experience at a similar level within the Premier League to the Old Gold’s situation last term, his ability to succeed against the odds could turn fortunes around at Molineux.