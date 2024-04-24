Wolverhampton Wanders are set to sign a “quality player” in a permanent transfer, something which has delighted Gary O‘Neil.

Wolves transfer rumours

On the pitch, Wolves are battling for a top half finish in the Premier League with five games remaining. O’Neil has done a solid job after arriving days before the season began, but off the pitch, it has been frustrating at points in the transfer market.

Related Exciting Wolves transfer claim made with “very talented” striker named It could be a busy summer at Molineux as they hunt for a forward.

For example, in the January window, Wolves failed to sign a new striker while allowing Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic to leave on loan. O’Neil hasn’t forgotten that either, venting his frustration after the draw with Burnley earlier this month.

The club are looking to rectify that this summer and are expected to sign teenage forward Stephano Carrillo from Mexican side Santos Laguna. Wolves are also readying an offer to sign Eddie Nketiah from Arsenal, whereas speculation elsewhere claims they are in pole position to sign Southampton striker Che Adams and have made a bid for SC Braga attacker Rodrigo Gomes.

It isn’t just in attack that Wolves want to strengthen, though. Contact has reportedly been made for UD Las Palmas goalkeeper Alvaro Valles. However, one deal that looks set to be sealed relatively easily is for a current Molineux loanee.

Wolves set to sign Tommy Doyle

The Express and Star shared an update on Wolves loanee Tommy Doyle, claiming he is set to sign a long-term contract at Molineux with the club planning to activate their £4.3m option to buy from Manchester City.

O’Neil admitted he and the club are “delighted” with Doyle and is expecting a deal to be done. “I would expect him to be here next year. Hopefully we can get that done fairly quickly in the summer. I know he feels settled and I know he’s enjoying it. We’re delighted with how he’s done, so I don’t foresee any issues with that one being done.”

Doyle, on £10,000-a-week, has been a regular in the matchday squad under O’Neil, making 29 appearances in all competitions, scoring once in the FA Cup. Still just 22 years of age, he looks to have found a home with Wolves and came in for praise from Andy Edwards earlier this year.

“He’s a quality player. He’s got some real character, he’s got tenacity, he loves that side of the game. Even with the style of his running, he wants to get into tackles and disrupt players. We know his quality on the ball, some of his passing was excellent.”