Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in a La Liga ace, if reports regarding their transfer activities are to be believed.

With the transfer window officially opening yesterday, Julen Lopetegui faces the challenge of making adequate reinforcements to his side white adhering to financial constraints following Wolves’ Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns.

Putting financial woes aside, Molineux could see a new face this summer, with the latest link posing as a significant upgrade to Lopetegui’s current midfield.

What’s the latest on Geoffrey Kondogbia to Wolves?

As reported earlier this week by Turkish outlet Taktik Mania (via journalist Berk Bekgoz), Wolves are expected to ‘meet with’ Atletico Madrid ace Geoffrey Kondogbia.

The news was relayed by Express and Star Wolves correspondent Liam Keen, who stated that the club are ‘considering’ making a move for the 30-year-old.

Links between the club and the player have been ongoing since January, as revealed by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, who claimed the Midlands club approached Kondogbia during the winter window.

What could Geoffrey Kondogbia offer to Wolves?

Ranking in the top 1% of midfielders in Europe in terms of interceptions made per 90 (2.41), the Central African Republic international has maintained his status as one of the stand-out defensive midfielders.

Despite only making 10 starts for Atletico this season in LaLiga, the 30-year-old powerhouse has kept his form intact, as shown by his high average of 62% of total duels won in the competition with an average of 3.8 per game, via Sofascore.

With 397 professional appearances under his belt, via Transfermarkt, the midfielder’s vast experience could be vital for Lopetegui’s midfield that will be forced into transitioning to cover the vacancy left behind by departing stalwart Joao Moutinho.

The Portuguese veteran has played his final season at Molineux following the expiration of his contract, after spending five years at the club.

Having been hailed as a ‘midfield maestro’ by his club, the 36-year-old will be sorely missed in the Midlands, however, his on-field efforts could be taken over by the capable hands of Kondogbia.

The £107k-per-week machine, who was once lauded as “world-class” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has operated at a more impressive level than the departing star as told when comparing their statistics over the past year.

As per FBref, the Atletico brute averages 3.51 tackles per 90 with Moutinho falling short of the Molineux target in this area with an average of 2.58 per 90.

A similar pattern is highlighted in their passing attributes, with the Nemours-born star maintaining an audacious pass completion rate of 88.7% with an average of 61.71 passes attempted per 90, via FBref.

To put into perspective the calibre of player Wolves could replace the Portuguese legend with, Moutinho averages only 53.44 attempted passes per 90, with a completion rate of 80.4%.

Lopetegui may not have the capacity to spend big this summer, given the club's FFP issues, but Fosun and co must aim to make improvements after a disappointing campaign that steered towards relegation at times.

The Spanish head coach could, therefore, replenish his midfield following Moutinho’s departure with the experience and quality of Kondogbia.