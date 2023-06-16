Wolverhampton Wanderers are ready to explore the transfer window if reports linking the club to a La Liga gem are to be believed.

Molineux was rejuvenated by the news that Julen Lopetegui will remain as manager following Financial Fair Play (FFP) concerns, with the Telegraph adding that the club will be able to spend on a budget this summer.

The latest link could unleash a fierce talent at Molineux, in a player that could challenge one of Lopetegui’s top performers.

What’s the latest on Geoffrey Kondogbia to Wolves?

As reported by Spanish publication AS - relayed by Sport Witness - Wolves remain interested in Atletico Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia.

AS stated that the 30-year-old would be a good signing for Wolves, explaining that he ‘fits’ what the Midlands club need both financially and on the pitch.

The link between player and club has been evident since January, when Fabrizio Romano revealed that Wolves approached the Spanish giants in the winter transfer window.

With one year remaining on his current contract, AS claims that Atleti have a price tag between €5-6m (£4-5m), placing him within the club’s tightened price range.

What could Geoffrey Kondogbia offer to Wolves?

Following the confirmation of Joao Moutinho’s departure and the saga surrounding Ruben Neves’ future, it’s expected that Lopetegui will seek a midfielder this summer.

Lauded as a “monster” by former talkSPORT reporter James Dodd, Kondogbia could be the man to not only succeed the Portuguese aces, but also challenge the current crop of talent in the squad.

Despite only making 10 starts in La Liga this past campaign, the Central African Republic gem maintained a win rate of 62% within his total duels, recording an average of 3.8 per game - reinforcing his dominance in deep midfield, via Sofascore.

At 30 years old and having played in the top divisions in Spain, France and Italy, the experienced whiz could fill the vacancy left by Moutinho in the bid to form strong connections with the talent on show at Molineux.

While Mario Lemina has impressed since signing for Wolves in January from OGC Nice, the former Southampton man could find his space challenged by Kondogbia.

When comparing the two via FBref, the Atletico ace comes out on top in attributes vital for defensive midfielders to possess.

The La Liga star averages in the top 1% of players in Europe in his position in terms of interceptions per 90, averaging 2.41 to Lemina’s 1.05, communicating the experienced player’s ability to read and dictate play.

A similar pattern is highlighted when it comes to the duo’s rate of tackles per 90, with Lemina averaging an albeit impressive 2.95 overshadowed by the £107k-per-week ace’s 3.51 per 90, which places him among the top 3% of midfielders in Europe over the past year.

Lopetegui could fulfil his wish of bolstering his squad significantly while adhering to the necessary budget limits in signing Kondogbia, and with the transfer window officially open, only time will tell if the Spaniard can make the deal a reality.