Wolverhampton Wanderers could be closer to easing their goal scoring woes, as the club have been linked with a goal machine ahead of the summer transfer window.

Julen Lopetegui must find the solution to get his team firing, with Wolves being the lowest scorers in the Premier League, netting just 31 goals in 38 games.

Seeking and recruiting an established goalscorer is difficult for some of the world’s more financially lucrative teams and even more so for the Spaniard, who is facing a difficult summer following the revelation of Wolves’ FFP issues.

The Midlands club shouldn’t give up all hope, as news has emerged linking a goal machine to a potential move to Molineux.

What’s the latest on Georges Mikautadze to Wolves?

As reported by French outlet le10sport, FC Metz striker Georges Mikautadze is rumoured to have gained interest from Wolves.

The Georgian forward, who is valued at €20m (£17m) is wanted by Olympique Lyonnais and Burnley as well as in the Midlands, as stated in the report.

At just 22-years-old, the link could be an exciting one to everyone at Molineux as there is potential for Lopetegui to get his hands on an established goalscorer that won't break the bank.

What could Georges Mikautadze bring to Wolves?

The Lyon-born striker has lit up Ligue 2 this season, making an emphatic 31 goal contributions in 36 appearances for Metz, scoring 23 himself and assisting eight, as per Sofascore.

The Georgian international is the league’s top scorer, averaging a goal every 130 minutes of play and acting as a deadly talisman for his side.

Wolves’ highest-scoring players this season are Ruben Neves and Daniel Podence, who have both scored six goals and neither are strikers, showing the quality that the Metz forward could make in terms of just adding goals alone.

Having been lauded as a “Georgian killer” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the 22-year-old has a lot more to his game than just putting the ball in the net and could benefit Lopetegui’s side through his passing and creativity.

As per Sofascore, the Lyon-born forward averages 1.5 key passes per game, as well as creating seven big chances on top of having strengths in dribbling, as noted by WhoScored.

The same outlet also points to his style of play being his liking towards running at players, being a threat on the counter-attack and enjoys playing long balls, as supported by him completing 81% of his long balls this season - as per Sofascore.

At 5 foot 9, the dynamic forward is nimble and agile, making him a real handful for defenders, which is shown by his huge goal contribution this term alone.

Wolves could get themselves a bargain at a critical time, and one that could benefit the future of Lopetegui’s side and end their dreadful form in front of goal as of late.