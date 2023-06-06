Wolverhampton Wanderers have been linked to a goal machine ahead of the summer transfer window, as Julen Lopetegui looks to fix his side’s scoring woes.

Wolves found the net just 31 times in 38 games this season, making them the Premier League’s lowest scorers.

The club could end their low scoring streak in one signing this summer, despite pressures of FFP putting strain on the Spaniard’s ability to spend.

What’s the latest on Georges Mikautadze to Wolves?

According to French outlet le10sport last week, the Midlands club are “ready” to position themselves to sign FC Metz striker Georges Mikautadze.

The report states that the asking price from the Ligue 2 club would be around the €20m mark, making him available to Wolves for just £17m.

What could Georges Mikautadze bring to Wolves?

For only a snip price, Lopetegui could get his hands on a prolific goalscorer who has found the net on 24 occasions in all competitions this season.

Playing in Ligue 2 with Metz, the 22-year-old ended the campaign as the league's top scorer, with 23 strikesin the competition, as well as scoring one in the Coupe de France.

Hailed as “incredible” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, the young forward has more than just goal-scoring ability in his arsenal, having registered nine assists across all competitions also.

His talents could provide Wolves with an essence of the spirit at Molineux when Raul Jimenez was firing, and the club were pushing towards the top six.

In both the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns, the Midlands club finished seventh in the Premier League under Nuno Santo, with the two recurring successes in those seasons being the form of the Mexican striker.

The talisman scored a combined total of 30 goals and registered 14 assists over the impressive terms, however, since his devastating injury the goals have dried up and so has Wolves’ form.

Lauded as “remarkable” by former teammate Conor Coady back in 2020, the forward was the battery fuelling Nuno’s attack, and inspired his team to dream about competing with the big fish in the Premier League.

What Wolves relished in having during those years is what the club is missing now, being absent going forward which has punished their performance in the competition, with the club sitting bottom of the table on Christmas day last year.

Lopetegui must improve his side’s ability to find the net, which he could do so in signing the “Georgian killer” Mikautadze, who has an innate ability to contribute to goals, just as Jimenez did in those glory years.

This season, the Georgian has a scoring frequency in Ligue 2 of every 134 minutes, averaging 1.1 shots on target per game, similar to that of the Mexican in 2019/20 who averaged 1.2 on target per game and a frequency of 191 minutes - as per Sofascore.

At just 22-year-old, the Spaniard could have a talent to lead the line at Molineux for years to come in a player that would cost the club less than £20m.