A £90,000-a-week Wolverhampton Wanderers player is keen to leave the club when the January transfer window arrives, according to a recent report.

The Midlands side head into this international break in a buoyant mood after picking up their first Premier League win of the season by beating Southampton on Saturday afternoon.

Related Wolves plotting transfer raid on £12m midfielder likened to Moises Caicedo Wolves are looking to strengthen their midfield this January by adding a player who is unhappy with his game time.

The 2-0 win over the Saints wasn't enough to lift Wolves out of the relegation zone, but they now sit in 19th place, just two points adrift of 17th place Ipswich Town. The result hasn’t removed the pressure that Gary O’Neil is under, but it has surely relieved some of it.

It emerged recently that Luton Town boss Rob Edwards is an option for Wolves should they decide to replace O’Neil. He is seen as one of two options, the other being David Moyes, but O’Neil will hope that the result against Southampton is the start of a change in fortunes for the club.

The Wolves boss is hoping he remains the manager and is seemingly already planning for January, as Wolves are interested in signing Wataru Endo from Liverpool, as the midfielder is looking for a move away from Anfield, due to his lack of game time this season.

The midfielder is valued between £12-14 million, but the Midlands side face competition from the likes of Milan, Fulham, Celtic and Ipswich.

Wolves will want to strengthen their side when January arrives, but it appears that one player is keen to leave Molineux behind.

£90k-p/w Wolves forward keen to leave Molineux in January window

According to reports from Spain, as relayed by Molineux News, Goncalo Guedes is keen to leave Wolves in January amid interest from Villarreal. The Portugal international has been in the Premier League side since August 2022 when he joined the club for a fee of £27.5 million.

While at Molineux, Guedes had two separate loan spells at Benfica, while he also spent the second half of last season on loan at Villarreal, where he scored three goals and grabbed three assists in 19 games in all competitions.

Guedes, who has been described as "lightning" by journalist Andy Brassell, has had to make do with cameos off the bench this season. The 27-year-old has yet to start a game in the Premier League, with him appearing off the bench eight times so far; his only starts have come in the two Carabao Cup games against Burnley and Brighton.

Goncalo Guedes' Wolves stats Appearances 28 Goals 5 Assists 2

Villarreal are now interested in re-signing Guedes when January arrives, as they want to bolster their attacking options, and the Wolves forward would "welcome a move". In his time at Molineux, Guedes, who is on a weekly wage of £90,000, has just got five goals to his name, and despite him still being under contract until 2027, Wolves may look to cash in on the forward while they can.