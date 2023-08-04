Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in LaLiga machine Guido Rodriguez, as Julen Lopetegui desperately seeks reinforcements this summer.

The Spaniard has admitted that he is “worried” going into the new season with his current squad, as the Old Gold continue their financial battle despite making numerous sales.

Despite money being inaccessible of late, the Midlands club could still make moves this window.

What’s the latest on Guido Rodriguez to Wolves?

As reported by journalist Rudy Galetti via GIVEMESPORT, Wolves have made contact over the availability of Real Betis midfielder Rodriguez.

Following the first report of interest last week via journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Galetti said that there have been “some contacts” over the 29-year-old, adding that there is “nothing concrete” to report at this stage.

The Betis star has one year remaining on his current contract at the club and is valued by FootballTransfers around the €20m (£17m) mark.

How good is Guido Rodriguez?

Once lauded as being “brutal defensively” by analyst Marcus Bring, the World Cup winner has been one of Betis’ most important players in the Spaish top-flight.

Last season, the midfielder ranked in the top three of the club’s best-performing players via Sofascore, averaging a match rating of 7.07 in the league.

Deployed in deep midfield, the 29-year-old has a keen eye for fulfilling the defensive duties in the engine room, as highlighted by him winning a monstrous 60% of his total duels in LaLiga, averaging 7.2 per game, via Sofascore.

For Wolves, the contract scenario regarding the Argentine could play into Lopetegui’s favour, as Betis face the decision of whether to extend his contract or cash in this summer to avoid a free transfer next year.

The Spaniard is at a point of desperation to install upgrades at Molineux this window, with the squad not meeting the standards to compete in the Premier League to his beliefs, as per his words during Wolves’ pre-season festivities.

Following the colossal £47m sale of captain Ruben Neves to Al-Hilal earlier this summer, the Old Gold are yet to replace the talent of the Portuguese gem, which is where Loptetegui could seek treasure in Rodriguez.

As two deep-lying midfielders, the duo share similar qualities to their playing style, as highlighted by their numbers accumulated in their respective 2022/23 campaigns via FBref comparisons.

Described as a “monster” by Bring, the Argentine excelled defensively in similar ways to Neves, making 3.60 tackles and 1.32 interceptions per 90 to the former Wolves skippers’ 2.36 tackles and 1.49 interceptions per 90 in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old’s most prominent attribute at Molineux was his assured passing ability in the middle of the park, in which he maintained an average completion rate of 82.1% per 90, succeeded by Rodriguez in LaLiga with 86.7% per 90.

While the Portuguese star came out on top in terms of his progressive play with 6.50 progressive passes per 90 to the Betis sensation's 3.85 per 90, the evidence is there to portray that the 29-year-old could follow such paths as a dominating presence in midfield.

If the finances can locate a path to increase the possibility of reaching common ground with Betis to sanction a move for Rodriguez, Lopetegui could finally locate his heir to Neves and a player that could significantly strengthen the squad’s spine.