Wolverhampton Wanderers have enjoyed a Premier League season of two halves, with the arrival of Julen Lopetegui proving vital to a change of fortune at Molineux.

With one game remaining, Wolves are safe from relegation and ready to push on under the Spaniard in his first full campaign after the summer break.

There isn’t likely to be much downtime for the former Real Madrid boss, however, with the transfer window looking to be a busy one for the Midlands club.

Despite improving since the dismissal of Bruno Lage, Wolves have a number of areas to improve on, including the issue of goal-getting, being the league’s joint-lowest scorers this campaign with just 31 scored in 37 games.

The transfer window will also be a chance for Lopetegui to prepare for expected departures, with the likes of Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez rumoured to be headed to the exit.

It’s not just a matter of replacing talent, but also maintaining structure in the squad, with latest transfer gossip linking a potential partner for Mario Lemina amidst the Neves woes.

What’s the latest on Habib Diarra to Wolves?

As relayed by The Sun earlier this week, Strasbourg midfielder Habib Diarra is a wanted man in the Midlands, with both Aston Villa and Wolves reportedly battling for his signature this summer.

The 19-year-old is contracted to the Ligue 1 side until 2027, however, has caught the eye of Premier League clubs due to his strong form.

The report suggests the youngster has a price tag of £20m, with nine clubs monitoring his movement this summer.

What could Habib Diarra bring to Wolves?

There’s little surprise that the French-Senegalese talent is on the radar of so many, registering 27 appearances in Ligue 1 this season.

The midfielder ranks highly among Europe’s elite, impressively sitting in the top 1% of players in his position in Europe’s top five leagues for progressive carries, averaging 3.92 per 90 - as per FBref.

The impressive numbers showcase his abilities on the ball and in transition in the middle of the park, attributes that could be vital for the progression of Lopetegui’s side this summer.

When comparing his strengths to that of Lemina’s in Wolves’ midfield, the Guediawaye-born ace has an opposing skill set, telling that they could be a dangerous duo to marry in the heart of the pitch.

While Lemina’s game focuses on winning duels and possession, evidenced by the fact he ranks inside the top 10% of players in Europe for tackles per 90, Diarra flexes an ability to move forward and disperse play to the forwards, a recipe for the ultimate midfield pivot as shown through the years in world football.

Described as making “dazzling progress” by Foot Mercato’s Sebastian Denis, the 19-year-old is on the wish list of many around Europe and could shine at a club like Wolves in being given the chance to grow as a potential starter.

At just £20m, Lopetegui could save Wolves millions by investing in the young prodigy and could have the last laugh in those that are battling for his signature.