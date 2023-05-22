Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly eyeing up a move for Habib Diarro as Julen Lopetegui looks to build his side ahead of next season.

What’s the latest on Habib Diarra to Wolves?

According to The Sun, Wolves have scouted Diarra ahead of making a potential swoop for the player during the summer, however, they are not alone.

At least another nine Premier League clubs have sent scouts to watch his performances, including Aston Villa, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, suggesting the Old Gold have some major competition in their efforts to sign him.

It could cost any perspective buyer £20m to sign him from Strasbourg and judging by the sheer volume of teams interested, there could well be a bidding war.

Who could Habib Diarra replace at Wolves?

Joao Moutinho looks set to say farewell to the club at the end of the season, with The Athletic stating he won't be offered a new deal ahead of 2023/2024.

He has made over 200 appearances for the Molineux outfit, however, this season has seen the player start just 20 Premier League matches, while ranking as low as tenth for interceptions per game and 22nd for successful dribbles per game in the Wolves squad this term.

Therefore, with the midfielder set to turn 37 in September, it is time to turn to a younger generation.

Diarra could be the ideal heir for the 36-year-old and has the advantage that he can play a variety of different roles in the centre of the pitch, from the more robust defensive midfielder to operating in a more creative role as a number ten.

The Frenchman has played 27 matches in Ligue 1 this term and displayed both his attacking and defensive qualities in abundance, registering five goal contributions, which is only bettered by Ruben Neves in the Wolves’ midfield, while Diarra has also won 2.6 duels per game and made 0.7 tackles, which is solid considering he averages just 54 minutes per match.

French journalist Sebastien Denis described the 19-year-old as a “rough diamond” in light of recent interest from Marseille and this suggests that although he is talented, there is still some work to be done for him to reach his potential.

Wolves have enjoyed success by signing players from France in recent years, with Rayan Ait-Nouri and Boubacar Traore now valued at €20.7m (£18m) and €4.5m (£4m) respectively with these values set to only increase the more experience they get in England.

Diarra could be the next big thing to arrive in the Midlands with the Molineux outfit set to unearth their perfect Moutinho heir.